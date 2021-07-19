Aussies in action: Sharma, Kokkinakis among busy players

Los Cabos, Mexico

Four Australian men will compete at the ATP 250 event in Los Cabos - Jordan Thompson, Alex Bolt and Thanasi Kokkinakis are already entered into the main draw, while Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith will meet in the final round of qualifying.

Thompson, the No.5 seed in Los Cabos, will aim to maintain the momentum of last week's semifinal run at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. It was the Sydneysider's third ATP-level semifinal appearance, with Thompson now aiming to carry that impressive grass-court form onto a hard court.

Thompson faces 2016 champion Ivo Karlovic in his opening round, after the big-serving Croat was granted a wildcard.

Kokkinakis, also a wildcard entrant, will bring happy memories into his fourth campaign at the picturesque Mexican city. The South Australian was runner-up to Sam Querrey in his first Los Cabos appearance in 2017; two years on, he exited to Radu Albot in the quarterfinals.

Kokkinakis meets Denis Kudla in the opening round, while fellow South Australian Alex Bolt faces Italy's Andreas Seppi.

Aussies in action - Los Cabos

RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, first round

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS) d Harri Haliovaara (FIN) 6-2 6-2

[6] John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d [WC] Oscar Manuel Sanchez (MEX) 6-1 6-2

COMING UP

Men's qualifying singles, final round

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS) v [6] John-Patrick Smith (AUS)

Men's singles, first round

[5] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v (WC) Ivo Karlovic (CRO)

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Denis Kudla (USA)

Alex Bolt (AUS) v Andreas Seppi (ITA)

Men's doubles, first round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Harri Heliovaara (FIN)/Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (MEX)

Alex Bolt (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Ernesto Escobedo (USA)/Luis Patino (MEX)

Gstaad, Switzerland

Marc Polmans is the lone Australian man competing at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, after countryman Aleksandar Vukic exited in the first round of qualifying.

Polmans, who enters the clay-court tournament at world No.143, meets local qualifier Sandro Ehrat in his opener.

The Victorian is also contesting the doubles with Germany's Yannick Hanfmann.

Aussies in action - Gstaad

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Marc Polmans (AUS) v [Q] Sandro Ehrat (SUI)

Men's doubles, first round

Marc Polmans (AUS)/Yannick Hanfmann (GER) v [4] Andre Goransson (SWE)/Frederik Nielsen (DEN)

Palermo, Italy

There's strength in numbers for Australian women at the Palmero Ladies Open, with Astra Sharma, Maddison Inglis and Lizette Cabrera all competing.

Sharma, the No.7 seed the WTA 250 tournament, will spot an opportunity in her first-round match against Italian wildcard Lucrezia Stefanini. Sharma currently sits at world No.121, while 23-year-old Stefanini sits outside the top-250.

Inglis also faces a local player in her opening match, with the world No.142 Australian to meet 191st-ranked Italian Giulia Gatto-Monticone.

Cabrera, who is currently ranked No.146, meets Katarina Zavatska, a world No.144 from Ukraine.

Sharma and Inglis are also competing in the Palermo doubles event - Sharma teamed with Germany's Vivian Heisen and Inglis alongside Brit Samantha Murray Sharan.

Aussies in action - Palermo

COMING UP

Women's singles, first round

[7] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [WC] Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA)

Maddison Inglis (AUS) v (ITA) Giulia Gatto-Monticone (ITA)

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Katarina Zavataska (UKR)

Women's doubles, first round

[3] Astra Sharma (AUS)/Vivian Heisen (GER) v Natela Dzalamidze (RUS)/Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS)

Maddison Inglis (AUS)/Samantha Murray Sharan (GBR) v Olga Danilovic (SRB)/Elena Gabriela Ruse (ROU)