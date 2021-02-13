Aussies in action as Phillip Island Trophy begins

The Phillip Island Trophy begins at Melbourne Park today.

The WTA 250 tournament runs concurrently with the Australian Open as part of the Melbourne Summer Series, providing an opportunity for female players who have been eliminated from the Grand Slam tournament to compete this week.

World No.4 Sofia Kenin, last year's Australian Open champion, and world No.9 Bianca Andreescu headline the 64-player field.

> VIEW: Phillip Island Trophy women's singles draw

Five Australians feature in the main draw - led by Ajla Tomljanovic and Maddison Inglis, along with wildcards Olivia Gadecki, Destanee Aiava and Kimberly Birrell.

Gadecki, an 18-year-old from the Gold Coast, plays 20-year-old Aiava in the opening round today.

Matches will be played on courts 5, 10, 12, 15 and 16 at Melbourne Park, beginning at 11am.

> VIEW: Today's Phillip Island Trophy order of play

Phillip Island TrophyMain draw, first round [WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS) [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [15] Alize Cornet (FRA) Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Qualifier Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Paula Badosa (ESP)

Three Australian players will contest qualifying, where they need to win one match to secure a place in the main draw.

One Australian is guaranteed to progress, with Queensland's Lizette Cabrera facing 16-year-old South Australian Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz today.

Phillip Island TrophyQualifying draw, final round [2] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v [WC] Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) [WC] Gabriella Da Silva-Fick (AUS) v [7] Ankita Raina (IND)

> VIEW: Phillip Island Trophy women's singles qualifying draw

The Phillip Island Trophy concludes on Friday 19 February.