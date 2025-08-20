Jason Kubler is one of six Australians who recorded victories on the second day of US Open 2025 qualifying.

New York, USA, 20 August 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Eleven Australians have advanced to the second round of US Open qualifying, with six more Aussies progressing on Wednesday morning (AEST).

Jason Kubler, Bernard Tomic, Destanee Aiava, Priscilla Hon, Olivia Gadecki, and Lizette Cabrera all secured victories on Day 2 of qualifying to keep their main-draw hopes alive.

Kubler recorded his first Grand Slam hardcourt victory – main draw or qualifying – since defeating Argentinian Sebastian Baez in the first round of Australian Open 2023.

The 32-year-old prevailed against Great Britain’s George Loffhagen 6-4 7-5 to continue his Flushing Meadows campaign. Kubler’s service game was solid, winning 87 per cent of points on first serve, without conceding a break point opportunity.

The Queenslander next faces Frenchman Kyrian Jacquet as he targets his fourth main-draw appearance in New York.

Tomic reached a milestone of his own at Flushing Meadows, winning his first qualifying match at the American major in 15 years. The 32-year-old defeated local Patrick Kypson in straight sets as he bids for a main-draw return.

READ: Tomic continues impressive form in Colombia

Tomic has form on his side after an impressive month on the ATP Challenger Tour. The former world No.17 reached two finals – Lexington, Kentucky and Barranquilla, Colombia – in the space of three weeks, propelling him to world No.169, his highest ranking in six years.

He will play Henrique Rocha in the second round.

Destanee Aiava made a huge statement in her opening-round match, upsetting No.8 seed Sara Bejlek in a gruelling encounter.

Aiava outplayed the Czech seed in the 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory. The 25-year-old recorded 30 winners to 18 as she aims to replicate her 2024 qualifying campaign.

She is up against Lithuanian Justina Mikulskyte in her next match.

In other matches, Hon and Cabrera emphatically kick-started their qualifying campaigns with straight-set victories. Meanwhile, Gadecki came from a set down to defeat Dutchwoman Anouk Koevermans.

An all-Australian showdown headlines qualifying action on Day 3 at Flushing Meadows, with all 11 Australians in main-draw contention set to compete.

No.5 seed James Duckworth continues his US Open pursuit against compatriot James McCabe. The 33-year-old seeks to reach the main draw in New York for the fifth-straight year.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: US OPEN QUALIFYING

DAY 2 RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

Jason Kubler (AUS) d George Loffhagen (GBR) 6-4 7-5

Bernard Tomic (AUS) d Patrick Kypson (USA) 6-4 6-4

Oliver Crawford (GBR) d Alex Bolt (AUS) 5-7 6-4 6-4

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

[27] Priscilla Hon (AUS) d Nuria Brancaccio (ITA) 7-5 6-4

[19] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Anouk Koevermans (NED) 3-6 6-3 6-1

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) d Oleksandra Oliynykova (UKR) 6-2 6-4

Destanee Aiava (AUS) d [8] Sara Bejlek (CZE) 6-4 4-6 6-4

Jule Niemeier (GER) d Daria Saville (AUS) 6-0 6-2

COMING UP ON DAY 3

Men’s qualifying singles, second round

[5] James Duckworth (AUS) v James McCabe (AUS) – Fourth match, Court 4

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Kyrian Jacquet (FRA) – Third match, Court 15

Bernard Tomic (AUS) v Henrique Rocha (POR) – Fourth match, Court 11

Women’s qualifying singles, second round

Emerson Jones (AUS) v Laura Pigossi (BRA) – First match, Court 9

Astra Sharma (AUS) v [28] Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND) – First match, Court 5

[27] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Jule Niemeier (GER) – Third match, Court 10

Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Claire Liu (USA) – Third match, Court 12

[19] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v TBC – Fourth match, Court 6

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Darja Semenistaja (LAT) – Fourth match, Court 12

Destanee Aiava (AUS) v Justina Mikulskyte (LTU) – Fifth match, Court 15

