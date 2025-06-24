After an impressive start for Australia's men on Day 1 of Wimbledon qualifying, 10 Aussie women will take to the grasscourts of Roehampton on Tuesday, hoping to join them in the second round.

London, UK, 24 June 2025 | Matt Trollope

Ten Australians will compete on the grass courts of Roehampton on Tuesday at the first round of women’s qualifying begins.

On Day 1 on Monday, five Aussie men took to the courts and four progressed to round two in a promising start to the green-and-gold qualifying campaign.

On Day 2, that contingent doubles as Talia Gibson, Priscilla Hon, Daria Saville, Astra Sharma, Destanee Aiava, Maddison Inglis, Lizette Cabrera, Emerson Jones, Arina Rodionova and Taylah Preston all vie for a place in the second round.

It’s a diverse group, spanning almost 20 years in age and varying levels of Wimbledon experience.

Rodionova, 35, is an excellent grasscourter, competing for the ninth time at Roehampton in 2025 and successfully qualifying twice previously, in 2017 and 2019.

At the other end of the spectrum is 16-year-old Jones, making her Wimbledon qualifying debut and competing at a Grand Slam event for the first time outside of Australia.

The teenager has shown an early aptitude for grass, reaching the ITF Swan Hill final on lawns last year before reaching the 2024 Wimbledon girls’ singles final.

In between are seeded players Gibson, Hon and Saville, the former who arrives at Roehampton having recently reached a grasscourt quarterfinal at the WTA 125 event in Ilkley.

Of the other Aussies, Inglis has previously qualified at Roehampton (in 2022) and reached the final round of qualifying in 2024; she enters this year’s event after qualifying for the WTA event on grass at Queen’s Club.

Also qualifying for Wimbledon in 2022 was Sharma, who ended up falling in three sets in the first round that year to eventual semifinalist Tatjana Maria.

Cabrera is enjoying strong grasscourt form, qualifying for the Birmingham WTA 125 tournament and earlier this year scooping back-to-back Australian Pro Tour titles on the surface in Mildura and Swan Hill.

While Preston is playing for just the second time at Roehampton, Aiava debuted there in 2017, advancing to the final round of qualifying.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON QUALIFYING

Women’s singles, first round

[24] Talia Gibson [AUS] v Andrea Lazaro Garcia [ESP]

[30] Priscilla Hon [AUS] v Elena Pridankina

[31] Daria Saville [AUS] v Panna Udvardy [HUN]

Astra Sharma [AUS] v Valentina Ryser [SUI]

Destanee Aiava [AUS] v Petra Marcinko [CRO]

Maddison Inglis [AUS] v Petra Martic [CRO]

Lizette Cabrera [AUS] v [4] Anastasia Zakharova

Emerson Jones [AUS] v [8] Antonia Ruzic [CRO]

Arina Rodionova [AUS] v Gao Xinyu [CHN]

Taylah Preston [AUS] v Julia Riera [ARG]

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[2] Tristan Schoolkate [AUS] v Benjamin Hassan [LBN]

Li Tu [AUS] v Sho Shimabukuro [JPN]

James McCabe [AUS] v [21] Roman Andres Burruchaga [ARG]

Alex Bolt [AUS] v [10] Elliot Spizziri [USA]

