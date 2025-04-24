James Duckworth headlines the improvers in the latest edition of Ranking Movers after he won his first ATP Challenger title of the season in Mexico.

Melbourne, VIC, 24 April 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Men’s singles:

James Duckworth climbed the rankings following his first ATP Challenger title of the season in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The 33-year-old ended the Mexican Challenger swing on a high, atoning for a tough finish in Morelia last month.

Duckworth claimed the crown in convincing fashion, not dropping a set for the entire tournament, highlighted by a 6-1 6-1 demolition in the final against German Max Wiskandt.

Jason Kubler’s Challenger semifinal appearance in Busan, South Korea, ensured a mammoth rankings rise. Kubler improved 65 places to world No.307 – his highest ranking since returning from injury in November 2024.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.7 0 Alexei Popyrin No.26 -1 Jordan Thompson No.40 -1 Aleksandar Vukic No.83 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.84 +1 Adam Walton No.86 0 Chris O’Connell No.87 0 James Duckworth No.89 +3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.106 +1 Tristan Schoolkate No.122 -2

Men’s doubles:

Success on the Challenger circuit saw several Aussies improve following the latest rankings update.

Matt Hulme was the most successful of the contingent after he won his third doubles title of the year in the Ivory Coast. His maiden Challenger crown helped the 26-year-old break inside the top 300 for the first time. Hulme moved up 49 spots to world No.270.

Matthew Romios also boosted his ranking this week, as he too reached a Challenger final. The top seed at the Busan Open in South Korea, Romios, alongside partner Ray Ho, progressed to the championship playoff without dropping a set. Ultimately, Romios regained his spot inside the top 80.

Despite Romios’ efforts, Kody Pearson was the most prolific riser in Busan, moving up 41 places to world No.247. The Sydneysider advanced to the semifinals alongside compatriot Adam Walton but fell agonisingly short to eventual champions Rio Noguchi and Yuta Shimizu in a super tiebreak.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.5 0 Max Purcell No.12 0 John Peers No.26 +2 Matt Ebden No.42 -4 John-Patrick Smith No.66 -2 Matthew Romios No.78 +3 Rinky Hijikata No.125 -7 Blake Bayldon No.135 +3 Thomas Fancutt No.144 -3 Alexei Popyrin No.151 -1

Women’s doubles:

Petra Hule is the new Australian No.3 in women’s doubles after she equalled her career-high ranking. The 26-year-old climbed two places following her second straight quarterfinal berth in France.

Before her Madrid Masters debut, Maya Joint achieved her career-high doubles ranking in the Spanish capital. With Mexican Renata Zarazua, the pair advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITF W100 tournament, before withdrawing two games into their quarterfinal encounter.

Meanwhile, Olivia Gadecki nears a top-100 return as she continues to reap the rewards of her W100 Zaragoza, Spain triumph.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.20 0 Olivia Gadecki No.102 +2 Petra Hule No.146 +2 Jaimee Fourlis No.148 -3 Maya Joint No.152 +3 Priscilla Hon No.170 +3 Kimberly Birrell No.198 -1 Taylah Preston No.208 -3 Lizette Cabrera No.214 -5 Alexandra Osborne No.222 -2

Women’s singles:

Arina Rodionova and Tina Smith were the most notable risers following their stellar performances.

Rodionova reached her fourth quarterfinal of 2025 after she achieved the feat in Florida. With a main-draw record of 14-4 this season, the 35-year-old jumped three places to world No.169.

Tina Smith had the biggest rise among all Australians in the WTA rankings after she rose 11 spots to world No.316. The 22-year-old won her first WTA 250 qualifying match as she prevailed against Ukrainian Nadiia Kolb in Rouen, France.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.14 0 Kimberly Birrell No.61 +1 Maya Joint No.78 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.79 0 Olivia Gadecki No.91 +1 Daria Saville No.118 -1 Maddison Inglis No.134 -2 Talia Gibson No.140 -4 Priscilla Hon No.142 0 Destanee Aiava No.160 -4

