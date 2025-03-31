Aussie Weekly Wrap: Duckworth impresses in Mexico

James Duckworth was Australia's most prominent player in action this week as he reached his 28th ATP Challenger final in Morelia, Mexico.

The 33-year-old top-seed won nine consecutive sets throughout the tournament to advance to his first Challenger final of the season, ultimately falling short against Kazakhstani Dimitry Popko 1-6 6-2 6-4.

Dominant from James Duckworth 👊



This week's most outstanding performers include:

Maya Joint: Joint's fourth singles quarterfinal appearance for the season was only the start of a dominant week in Puerto Vallarta. The 18-year-old also reached the doubles final at the WTA 125 tournament, making it two consecutive WTA 125 doubles finals.

Benjamin Wenzel: The 17-year-old clean-swept the Busan Open in South Korea, winning both the quad singles and doubles titles. His maiden singles triumph of 2025 included victories against world No.13 Leandro Pena and six-time Grand Slam singles champion David Wagner.

Kody Pearson: The 25-year-old is back on the doubles' honour roll this week after he won an ITF M25 crown in Ahmedabad, India. Pearson's run to his third doubles title of the year included a 16-14 super tiebreak in the final.

Astra Sharma: The No.3 seed made her first singles final in nearly 18 months at an ITF W35 tournament in Spain. The deep run in Sabadell continues an upward trajectory for the 29-year-old, who is edging closer to a top-150 return.

Jordan Thompson: Australia's top doubles player found himself at the pointy end of another Masters 1000 tournament in Miami. The doubles world No.5 reached his third straight Masters 1000 quarterfinal, with his campaign ending when partner Sebastian Korda withdrew due to a wrist injury.

Storm Hunter: The former doubles world No.1 not only returned to the winners' list in Miami, but she advanced to her first quarterfinal since Indian Wells in 2024. Alongside American Caroline Dolehide, their scintillating run included a win over the eighth-seed pairing of Sofia Kenin and Lyudmyla Kichenok.

Blake Mott: The 28-year-old returned to a singles semifinal for the first time in four months. Mott lost just 10 games in his first three matches before he fell to local countryman Stefanos Sakellaridis in the semifinals.

Bernard Tomic: Tomic was one of two Australians who featured in the quarterfinals at the Morelia Challenger in Mexico. In a tournament which featured his second quarterfinal run this season, Tomic secured victory against world No.155 Shintaro Mochizuki - his first win against a top-200 player since he defeated Tristan Schoolkate at the Fairfield Challenger in October 2024.

Maddison Inglis: The West Australian had a stellar campaign at the Puerto Vallarta Open, reaching her first WTA 125 quarterfinal in three years. Her week in Mexico included a straight-sets victory against world No.95 Erika Andreeva.

Hayden Jones: The 18-year-old snapped a seven-match main-draw losing streak in Nonthaburi, Thailand, reaching his first professional quarterfinal since the Gold Coast International in November.

