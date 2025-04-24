Ranking Movers: Duckworth rises after ATP Challenger crown

Men's singles:
James Duckworth climbed the rankings following his first ATP Challenger title of the season in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The 33-year-old ended the Mexican Challenger swing on a high, atoning for a tough finish in Morelia last month.
Duckworth claimed the crown in convincing fashion, not dropping a set for the entire tournament, highlighted by a 6-1 6-1 demolition in the final against German Max Wiskandt.
Jason Kubler's Challenger semifinal appearance in Busan, South Korea, ensured a mammoth rankings rise. Kubler improved 65 places to world No.307 - his highest ranking since returning from injury in November 2024.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Alex de Minaur
No.7
|0
Alexei Popyrin
No.26
|-1
Jordan Thompson
No.40
|-1
|Aleksandar Vukic
No.83
|+1
|Rinky Hijikata
No.84
|+1
|Adam Walton
No.86
|0
Chris O'Connell
No.87
|0
|James Duckworth
No.89
|+3
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
No.106
|+1
Tristan Schoolkate
No.122
-2
Men's doubles:
Success on the Challenger circuit saw several Aussies improve following the latest rankings update.
Matt Hulme was the most successful of the contingent after he won his third doubles title of the year in the Ivory Coast. His maiden Challenger crown helped the 26-year-old break inside the top 300 for the first time. Hulme moved up 49 spots to world No.270.
Matthew Romios also boosted his ranking this week, as he too reached a Challenger final. The top seed at the Busan Open in South Korea, Romios, alongside partner Ray Ho, progressed to the championship playoff without dropping a set. Ultimately, Romios regained his spot inside the top 80.
Despite Romios' efforts, Kody Pearson was the most prolific riser in Busan, moving up 41 places to world No.247. The Sydneysider advanced to the semifinals alongside compatriot Adam Walton but fell agonisingly short to eventual champions Rio Noguchi and Yuta Shimizu in a super tiebreak.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Jordan Thompson
No.5
|0
Max Purcell
No.12
|0
John Peers
No.26
|+2
Matt Ebden
No.42
-4
|John-Patrick Smith
No.66
-2
Matthew Romios
No.78
+3
Rinky Hijikata
No.125
-7
|Blake Bayldon
No.135
+3
Thomas Fancutt
No.144
-3
|Alexei Popyrin
No.151
-1
Women's doubles:
Petra Hule is the new Australian No.3 in women's doubles after she equalled her career-high ranking. The 26-year-old climbed two places following her second straight quarterfinal berth in France.
Before her Madrid Masters debut, Maya Joint achieved her career-high doubles ranking in the Spanish capital. With Mexican Renata Zarazua, the pair advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITF W100 tournament, before withdrawing two games into their quarterfinal encounter.
READ: Joint eclipses Barty in Madrid
Meanwhile, Olivia Gadecki nears a top-100 return as she continues to reap the rewards of her W100 Zaragoza, Spain triumph.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Ellen Perez
No.20
|0
|Olivia Gadecki
No.102
+2
|Petra Hule
No.146
+2
Jaimee Fourlis
No.148
|-3
Maya Joint
No.152
|+3
|Priscilla Hon
No.170
|+3
|Kimberly Birrell
No.198
-1
|Taylah Preston
No.208
|-3
|Lizette Cabrera
No.214
|-5
|Alexandra Osborne
No.222
-2
Women's singles:
Arina Rodionova and Tina Smith were the most notable risers following their stellar performances.
Rodionova reached her fourth quarterfinal of 2025 after she achieved the feat in Florida. With a main-draw record of 14-4 this season, the 35-year-old jumped three places to world No.169.
Tina Smith had the biggest rise among all Australians in the WTA rankings after she rose 11 spots to world No.316. The 22-year-old won her first WTA 250 qualifying match as she prevailed against Ukrainian Nadiia Kolb in Rouen, France.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Daria Kasatkina
No.14
0
Kimberly Birrell
No.61
|+1
Maya Joint
No.78
|0
Ajla Tomljanovic
No.79
|0
Olivia Gadecki
No.91
|+1
|Daria Saville
No.118
-1
|Maddison Inglis
No.134
|-2
|Talia Gibson
No.140
|-4
Priscilla Hon
No.142
|0
Destanee Aiava
No.160
|-4
