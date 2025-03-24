Renee Alame, Rianna Alame and Ava Beck walked away from the ITF J100 tournament in Canberra as champions this week, headlining a strong week for the Aussies around the world.

Canberra, ACT, 24 March 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Australia’s stars of tomorrow shone the brightest this week at the ITF J100 tournament in Canberra.

Renee Alame triumphed in girls’ singles action to claim her first junior singles title in just over a year. The 15-year-old vanquished Korean Hyunyee Lee in the final, winning 6-1 6-1.

Alame’s older sister, Rianna, teamed up with Victorian Ava Beck to win the girls’ doubles crown. The top-seeded duo defeated Lee and West Australian Sara Nikolic 6-1 6-0 in the final. For Beck, it spells two consecutive doubles titles after she prevailed in Mornington last week. She also reached the singles semifinals in Canberra.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Arina Rodionova: The world No.193 claimed her first singles title in 15 months after she emerged victorious in Luan, China. Rodionova is enjoying a purple patch of late, recently reaching an ITF W50 final in Ahmedabad.

Lizette Cabrera: Cabrera continued her impressive streak, claiming her third straight Pro Tour title this week. The Queenslander extended her run to 15 straight wins after her Swan Hill triumph.

Blake Ellis: Ellis garnered silverware for the first time this season after winning the Swan Hill International. The 26-year-old defeated three seeds en route to victory.

Joshua Charlton: After falling short in the Mildura doubles final, Charlton alongside Kiwi Ajeet Rai flipped the script in Swan Hill to win the men’s doubles crown. It’s Charlton’s second title of 2025, with his first coming at the second Brisbane QTC Tennis International in February.

Stefani Webb: Webb secured her maiden Australian Pro Tour trophy in northern Victoria this week. Unseeded at the Swan Hill International, the 20-year-old and her partner Ayumi Miyamoto defeated No.1 seeds Monique Barry and Elena Micic to reign supreme.

Dane Sweeny: The 24-year-old achieved a seasonal first in Swan Hill this week, advancing to his first final since the Burnie Challenger last year. His run included victories against Omar Jasika and Jason Kubler, both of which have been in stellar form.

Amy Gray: The 15-year-old won her first ITF junior title in Mexico, winning the doubles alongside young Turk Lila Bodur. Gray also reached the semifinals in the singles format as she chases her maiden singles crown.

Sunny Kyoungmin Youn: It was a maiden triumph for Youn in Colombo this week, prevailing in an ITF J30 doubles tournament. The 17-year-old claimed honours in the final after a super tiebreak.

Nikolas Baker: The Victorian youngster had a successful week in Canberra after solid performances in the singles and doubles. In the ITF J100 tournament, Baker reached the final in doubles, while he made the semifinals in the singles.

Akira Santillan: Ranked world No.921, Santillan will have a healthy rise in the next rankings update following his week in Shenzhen. He reached the semifinals of an ITF M25 event as a qualifier, despite being drawn against the top seed in the opening round. The 27-year-old performed even better in the doubles, advancing to his first final of 2025.

Elena Micic: Micic is putting together quite the doubles CV this season. The Victorian appeared in her fourth doubles final of 2025 in Swan Hill, once again teaming up with Kiwi Monique Barry. Micic also played in her first singles semifinal of the year after a scintillating display.

Jake and Jesse Delaney: The Delaney brothers returned to their 2024 form after collectively reaching their first doubles final of the season at the Swan Hill International. It was also a successful week in singles action for Jake after he reached his second straight singles quarterfinal.

Gabriella Da Silva Fick: Da Silva Fick excelled in Swan Hill this week, advancing to her first semifinal since August 2024. The No.3 seed recorded three straight-sets triumphs before becoming a casualty in Lizette Cabrera’s 15-match winning streak.

Jason Kubler: Kubler continued to build on his recent form in Swan Hill following a fourth semifinal appearance of the season. The 31-year-old fell just short of his third final in four tournaments, losing to Dane Sweeny 6-1 6-7(4) 6-4.

Matt Hulme: It was another strong showing in the doubles for Matt Hulme as he backed up his Mildura crown with a semifinal berth in Swan Hill. The Queenslander almost made it back-to-back finals but lost in a super tiebreak.

Alicia Smith and Belle Thompson: After coming close in Mildura, Smith and Thompson advanced to the final four in the second of two Sunraysia tournaments. The No.4 seeds fell to eventual champions Stefani Webb and Ayumi Miyamoto.

Koharu Nishikawa: Fresh off reaching the singles final and doubles semifinals in Mornington, Nishikawa backed it up with semifinals in both disciplines at the J100 in Canberra. It marks a strong start to 2025 for the 16-year-old, who represented Australia in the Billie Jean King Cup Junior Finals.

Heath Davidson: The 37-year-old completed his United States road trip with two doubles titles, winning his third straight Georgia Open with longtime partner Robert Shaw, then teaming up with quad No.1 Niels Vink to taste success in Baton Rouge.

