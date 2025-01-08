Australian quintet one win from Australian Open qualification

Five Aussies will play in the final round of Australian Open qualifying after their second-round triumphs on Wednesday.

Kimberly Birrell, Maddison Inglis, Destanee Aiava, Elena Micic and Blake Ellis will all appear on court on the final day of qualifying at Melbourne Park on Thursday, with an Australian Open 2025 main-draw berth in their sights.

Ninth seed Birrell progressed in her all-Australian showdown against Priscilla Hon, a rematch of their Brisbane International first-round encounter last week.

The world No.99 prevailed 6-4 3-6 6-4 in another three-set epic.

"I don't think Pri (Hon) and I have ever had a quick match, to be honest," Birrell laughed after a battle lasting nearly three hours. "Even though we played each other last week, we practice together all the time, so we know each other's games inside out. She's an incredible player, has some big weapons, so I knew what to expect and she knew what to expect of me.

"I'm super proud that I was just able to get through it, I think, just based on my guts and determination."

In a seesawing affair, Birrell survived an early break to win five straight games and the opening set. Hon's 11 winners to three in the second set helped even proceedings at one set apiece.

Despite being broken first in the final set at 4-3, Birrell went on a three-game run to book her spot in the final stage of qualifying.

"I've played my fair share of big matches now, so I know what to expect," said Birrell, a quarterfinalist in Brisbane last week.

"I know the feeling of the nerves and that's what I live for. They're the moments I want to experience day in, day out, week in, week out. So I hope I can just keep putting myself in those types of situations and I'm not always gonna come out on top but today was one of the moments that I did."

On Thursday Birrell will play Oksana Selekhmeteva in a bid to make her sixth Australian Open main draw.

Inglis joined her in the final round after coming from a set down to defeat fifth seed Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Despite dropping the opening set, Inglis used the Spaniard's lengthy match against fellow Aussie Jaimee Fourlis yesterday to her advantage.

"She (Sorribes Tormo) had almost a four-hour match yesterday with Jaimee. So, thanks to Jaimee for wearing her out a little bit," Inglis joked.

"I knew today was gonna be tough because that's how she plays. She has really long matches and battles and she never goes away. So I knew I had to beat her even up at 5-3 in the third, I knew I had to win that match."

Inglis sets up a showdown with Argentinian Julia Riera, as she seeks to avenge her loss in the final round of Australian Open qualifying last year.

Aiava will look to advance to the main draw after ousting Hungarian Panna Udvardy in straight sets on Wednesday.

The 6-4 6-1 victory means Aiava will face German Eva Lys for a chance to play at her first Australian Open main draw in four years.

Micic, meanwhile, advanced when opponent Darya Astakhova retired when trailing 6-2 3-1.

The 20-year-old Aussie is playing in a Grand Slam qualifying event for the first time, after rising more than 350 places in the rankings in season 2024.

Now just outside the top 400, Micic will face No.6 seed Polina Kudermetova, last week's Brisbane International runner-up, for a place in the main draw.

Ellis will be the sole Australian male in the final round of qualifying after he triumphed over Japan's Yosuke Watanuki 6-1 6-4.

He plays No.1 seed Dominik Koepfer tomorrow.

Aussies in action - Australian Open

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, second round

[3] Harriet Dart (GBR) d Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-7(7) 6-1 6-2

Maddison Inglis (AUS) d [5] Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 4-6 6-3 6-3

[23] Eva Lys (GER) d Arina Rodionova (AUS) 7-5 6-4

Destanee Aiava (AUS) d Panna Udvardy (HUN) 6-4 6-1

Oksana Selekhmeteva d [WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-3 2-6 6-4

[9] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-4 3-6 6-4

[WC] Elena Micic (AUS) d Darya Astakhova 6-2 3-1 ret.

Men's qualifying singles, second round

[17] Jaime Faria (POR) d Dane Sweeny (AUS) 6-2 6-2

[WC] Blake Ellis (AUS) d Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) 6-1 6-4

COMING UP

Women's qualifying singles, third round

Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [19] Julia Riera (ARG)

Destanee Aiava (AUS) v [23] Eva Lys (GER)

[9] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Oksana Selekhmeteva

[WC] Elena Micic (AUS) v [6] Polina Kudermetova

Men's qualifying singles, third round

[1] Dominik Koepfer (GER) v [WC] Blake Ellis (AUS)

