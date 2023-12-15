- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Started playing at age four at the Norris Bank Tennis Club
- Claimed the singles and doubles titles at the 2022 U12 National Claycourt Championships
- Says competing is the best part of playing tennis
- Looks up to Carlos Alcaraz for his mentality and work ethic
Off Court
- Enjoys playing PlayStation and scootering in his spare time
- Father, Greg, is a tennis coach and mother, Katrin, an assistant store manager
- Favourite movie Star Wars
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|15
|Born
|10 October 2009
|Birth place
|Melbourne, VIC
|Lives
|Melbourne, VIC
|Height
|165 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Paul Mick