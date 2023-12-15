Biography

On Court

  • Started playing at age four at the Norris Bank Tennis Club
  • Claimed the singles and doubles titles at the 2022 U12 National Claycourt Championships
  • Says competing is the best part of playing tennis
  • Looks up to Carlos Alcaraz for his mentality and work ethic

Off Court

  • Enjoys playing PlayStation and scootering in his spare time
  • Father, Greg, is a tennis coach and mother, Katrin, an assistant store manager
  • Favourite movie Star Wars

Statistics

Key statistics

Age15
Born10 October 2009
Birth placeMelbourne, VIC
LivesMelbourne, VIC
Height165 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachPaul Mick