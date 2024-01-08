Ranking movers: Aussies rewarded for impressive starts to 2024 season
James Duckworth, Arina Rodionova, Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson all make significant ranking rises this week.
Melbourne, Australia, 8 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers
Several Australians have made giant strides in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.
This includes Alex de Minaur who makes his top-10 debut after a stunning performance at the United Cup.
The 24-year-old rises two spots to a career-high world No.10 after tallying three top-10 wins at the team event.
De Minaur becomes the first Australian man to hold a top-10 singles ranking since Lleyton Hewitt in July 2006.
Jordan Thompson has been rewarded for his stirring semifinal run in Brisbane, jumping up eight spots to world No.47. This is the 29-year-old’s best ranking since August 2019.
James Duckworth is back inside the world’s top 100 for the first time since September 2022. The 31-year-old improves 20 places after advancing to the Brisbane quarterfinals.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.10
|+2
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.43
|-3
|Max Purcell
|No.45
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.47
|+8
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.63
|-1
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.68
|-3
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.70
|+1
|Chris O’Connell
|No.71
|-3
|James Duckworth
|No.96
|+20
|Jason Kubler
|No.112
|-10
Arina Rodionova soars to a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.
The 34-year-old rises eight spots to world No.105 after scoring two top-50 wins to reach the third round at the Brisbane International.
Olivia Gadecki is at a new career-high as well, moving up three places to world No.121. The 21-year-old reached the second round as a qualifier in Brisbane last week.
Talia Gibson, up seven places to a career-high world No.229, and Daria Saville, who rises 14 spots to return to the world’s top 200, have also been rewarded for their performances in Brisbane.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Arina Rodionova
|No.105
|+8
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.117
|-2
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.121
|+3
|Astra Sharma
|No.132
|-6
|Storm Hunter
|No.179
|-4
|Daria Saville
|No.195
|+14
|Taylah Preston
|No.203
|+5
|Priscilla Hon
|No.206
|-2
|Destanee Aiava
|No.210
|-4
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.216
|0
Jordan Thompson returns to the world’s top 100 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
The 29-year-old rises 16 spots to world No.90 after progressing to the semifinals at the Brisbane International. This is Thompson’s highest ranking since January 2018.
Calum Puttergill makes his top-150 debut this week, with the 30-year-old improving eight spots to world No.148. This follows a runner-up finish at an ATP Challenger event in New Caledonia.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Matt Ebden
|No.4
|0
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.24
|-1
|Jason Kubler
|No.31
|-1
|Max Purcell
|No.33
|+2
|John Peers
|No.39
|0
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.77
|+1
|Jordan Thompson
|No.90
|+16
|Andrew Harris
|No.100
|-4
|Matthew Romios
|No.130
|+1
|Luke Saville
|No.133
|+1
Daria Saville is one of the biggest movers in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.
The 29-year-old skyrockets up 43 places to world No.133 following her semifinal appearance at the Brisbane International last week.
Astra Sharma (rising 24 spots to world No.187) and Kaylah McPhee (up 39 positions to world No.226) are also on the rise after recording a runner-up finish at the Canberra International. This is a new career-high for 25-year-old McPhee.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Storm Hunter
|No.1
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.17
|0
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.93
|0
|Daria Saville
|No.133
|+43
|Destanee Aiava
|No.165
|-4
|Talia Gibson
|No.173
|-2
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.181
|-3
|Astra Sharma
|No.187
|+24
|Priscilla Hon
|No.190
|-2
|Elysia Bolton
|No.218
|-2
