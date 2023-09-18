Ranking movers: Two Australians make top-100 debuts
Australian players Andrew Harris and Kimberly Birrell are celebrating top-100 breakthroughs this week.
Australia, 18 September 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Kimberly Birrell makes her top-100 debut in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.
The 25-year-old rises three places this week to world No.100, providing another highlight in a career-best season.
Astra Sharma takes biggest mover honours, skyrocketing up 68 spots to world No.148 after winning a WTA 125 tournament in Romania. This is the 28-year-old’s highest ranking since July 2022.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.100
|+3
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.131
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.148
|+68
|Storm Hunter
|No.157
|-6
|Arina Rodionova
|No.165
|-7
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.196
|0
|Priscilla Hon
|No.215
|-3
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.223
|+4
|Destanee Aiava
|No.245
|+5
|Seone Mendez
|No.247
|+6
Rinky Hijikata climbs to a new career-high of world No.72 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.
The 22-year-old rises 10 places after recording a runner-up finish at an ATP Challenger in America.
Marc Polmans improves 15 spots to world No.152 after advancing to his first ATP Challenger final of the season. The 26-year-old’s impressive run in China included a quarterfinal victory against compatriot Li Tu.
Tu is now verging on a top-200 return, rising 12 places to world No.203.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.12
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.43
|0
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.45
|0
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.50
|0
|Chris O’Connell
|No.53
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.56
|-1
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.72
|+10
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.73
|+1
|Jason Kubler
|No.96
|-2
|James Duckworth
|No.130
|-1
Destanee Aiava sits at a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.
The 23-year-old rises two spots to world No.178. Aiava is enjoying a stellar season in doubles, having just her fourth title of the year at an Australian Pro Tour event in Perth.
Alexandra Osborne (up two places to world No.227) and Gabriella Da Silva-Fick (up one spot to world No.354) are also at new career-highs this week.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Storm Hunter
|No.6
|-1
|Ellen Perez
|No.22
|0
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.111
|-4
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.141
|-4
|Talia Gibson
|No.163
|0
|Alexandra Bozovic
|No.167
|+3
|Daria Saville
|No.177
|+2
|Destanee Aiava
|No.178
|+2
|Elysia Bolton
|No.188
|-14
|Petra Hule
|No.193
|0
Andrew Harris makes his top-100 debut in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
The 29-year-old rises nine places to a career-high world No.95 after capturing his third ATP Challenger title of the season. Harris, the son of former Australian player Anne Minter, won the Cary crown alongside compatriot Rinky Hijikata.
Matthew Romios breaks into the world’s top 150 this week, improving seven places to a career-high world No.150 after reaching an ATP Challenger final in China.
Patrick Harper takes biggest honours, jumping up 131 places to a career-high No.581. The 23-year-old has just won back-to-back ITF titles in France.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Matt Ebden
|No.8
|0
|Jason Kubler
|No.35
|0
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.36
|+2
|John Peers
|No.39
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.45
|0
|Andrew Harris
|No.95
|+9
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.100
|-5
|Jordan Thompson
|No.113
|-2
|Luke Saville
|No.116
|+4
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.148
|0
