Australia nears BJK Cup Qualifiers return

The Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team have completed an opening-day sweep against Portugal at the Play-offs in Hobart.

Kimberly Birrell and Maya Joint recorded straight-set victories in their singles rubbers, before Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez cruised to a 6-1 6-3 win in the doubles.

The world No.95 prevailed over Portuguese No.2 Matilde Jorge 6-4 6-4 to claim the first rubber. Birrell raced to a 5-1 lead in the opening set, before persistent drizzle over the next set and a half caused multiple rain delays.

Despite this, Birrell remained composed to close out the match, her third-career victory at BJK Cup level.

“I was able to find the balance of staying relaxed, staying calm, but also staying focused and in my little zone,” she said. “I was really happy with the third, fourth, fifth rain delay, I was able to come out and stay sharp, stay down in my legs. I think that was something that I did well today.

Australian interim captain, Nicole Pratt, was pleased with how the 27-year-old handled herself when play resumed.

“I thought Kim did really well, given the fact that there were so many breaks in play, and I think the tendency can sometimes be to rush [through the match],” she said. “She did really well to compose herself and get across the line. The way that she served it out was very positive.”

Nineteen-year-old Joint overcame an early break against top-ranked Portuguese player Francisca Jorge to win 7-5 7-5 and clinch the tie. Competing in Hobart for the first time since reaching the Hobart International semifinals in January, Joint showed glimpses of her confident best in the 84-minute win.

“A couple of times today, I definitely felt pretty good out on the court, hitting my spots,” said Joint, who produced a streak of 10 consecutive points in the second set. “Getting into the zone is great. It feels like any time you hit the ball, it goes in.

“She (Francisca Jorge) came out strong, and I’m just glad that I found my rhythm towards the end.”

Hunter and Perez ensured a clean sweep, needing just 72 minutes to defeat the Jorge sisters. The Australian duo lost just four games throughout the rubber, ending Matilde and Francisca’s eight-match winning streak on the international stage.

“We knew what they were capable of. I’ve played them once before and they’re very good,” Perez said. “They’ve played a lot of matches together, a lot of times on the ITF [circuit], and that’s sometimes even harder than the Pro Tour and the WTA.

“We knew that we were going to have to start well and really put the pressure on them and put pressure by moving a lot and being unpredictable.”

Australia can book their place in the 2026 Qualifiers in April with victory over Brazil on Sunday.

