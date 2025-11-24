Newks ’25: Birrell’s brilliance shines in career-best season

Year in review

Following a whirlwind year of tennis, Kimberly Birrell capped the 2025 season inside the WTA’s top 100 after delivering some of her best performances to date.

Her season was off to a flying start when she upset No.2 seed Emma Navarro to reach a first WTA 500 quarterfinal in Brisbane in January. She carried the confidence into a successful qualifying campaign in singles at the Australian Open, where she also reached the mixed doubles final with partner John-Patrick Smith.

The hardworking Queenslander hit a career peak of world No.60 in May, climbing the ranks in leaps and bounds from her start-of-season position just outside the top 100.

0-5 down in the third set.

4 match points saved.

3 hours and 19 minutes in tough conditions.

Courageous Kim fights through to the second tour-level final of her career! 💚💛



Read more 👉 https://t.co/4sIW0V4izk pic.twitter.com/06IeSwk5Vs — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) November 1, 2025

A career highlight came at the inaugural Chennai Open in October. After an upset win over No.3 seed Donna Vekic, Birrell saved five match points against Joanna Garland in the semifinals, winning seven straight games to secure her place in a second WTA-level final.

While she fell in the Chennai decider to Janice Tjen, the performance saw Birrell return to the world’s top 100.

When presented with the Newcombe Medal nomination, Birrell’s gratitude was palpable. “I feel very excited and surprised, but very honoured for the recognition from Tennis Australia. It’s always a special night – I love coming together with all my friends and celebrating the year of tennis that was,” Birrell said.

“It’s about celebrating everyone’s achievements while also recognising the people involved in tennis everywhere, highlighting the clubs, coaches, everyone."

All up, the 27-year-old won 36 WTA-level matches in 2025 and proved an impressive doubles partner, competing in the main draw of all four Grand Slams. She reached the third round of the Australian Open and Wimbledon, where she respectively partnered fellow Australians Olivia Gadecki and Maya Joint.

Not only has Birrell proved to be a celebrated player for her skill and fortitude, but also for her sportsmanship. She was recognised with the prestigious Margaret Amritraj Fairplay Award after honouring Garland following their Chennai semifinal.

Newcombe Medal history

This is Birrell’s first Newcombe Medal Award nomination, in recognition of her season of resurgence and growth.

