Birrell lauded for late-season resurgence

Kimberly Birrell’s latest achievement goes to show that hard work truly does pay off.

After a bright start to the 2025 season, when she reached the Brisbane International quarterfinals, qualified for the AO and made her top 100 debut, Birrell faced challenges as the season unfolded.

On American and Asian hard courts, either side of the grasscourt season, she fell from a peak ranking of 60th in May, to 117th in October.

It was fair to say that at the late-season WTA tournament in Chennai, the pressure was on.

On last week’s episode of The Tennis, former coach Simon Rea reflected on Birrell’s rollercoaster performance over the 2025 season – and ultimate resurgence.

“All of a sudden – when you’re underperforming to your own expectations – the pressure starts to mount,” said Rea, now Senior Manager Game Analyst at Tennis Australia.

“[Top] 100 is and probably always will be the holy grail – automatic acceptance into a Grand Slam. And [she] finds herself in the final week of the year outside 100 down to 117 – what a test.”

In the Chennai Open quarterfinals, however, seventh seed Birrell upset third seed Donna Vekic, passing through to the semifinals and there defeating Joanna Garland 6-7(2) 6-3 7-5. Reaching the final meant Birrell skyrocketed from 117 to 94 in the rankings, all but certainly securing her place in the main draw at Australian Open 2026.

“It’s such a test of your resilience and grit and success in this sport,” Rea said of Birrell’s brilliant bounce-back in Chennai.

“To find some of her best tennis in challenging conditions in Chennai and find herself again in the top 100 to end the year, that is a remarkable way to end the 2025 campaign.”

On the same episode of The Tennis, fellow panellist Daria Saville praised Birrell for her strength and perseverance.

“Very proud and happy for Kim. She made the finals of Chennai and I’m sure it was a pretty stressful week for her, and she’ll be happy to be finishing the year inside top 100,” said Saville, a former world No.20.

“It’s good to end the year with a final.”

With her latest ranking and a surge in confidence, Birrell steps off the court in Chennai and into this week’s Billie Jean King Cup competition in Hobart as part of the Australian team alongside Maya Joint, Talia Gibson, Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez.

“I think Kim brings the experience, she’s played a few ties now,” Saville said.

Beyond the Billie Jean Cup, Birrell will look to bring her A-game to next year’s Australian Open, rousing Aussie fans who look to back a local favourite.

She also ends her 2025 campaign the same way she started it – on a high.



