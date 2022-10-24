Australian Storm Sanders is now a top 10-ranked doubles player, halving her ranking after a stunning title-winning run in Mexico.

Guadalajara, Mexico, 24 October 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Chris O’Connell returns to the world’s top 100 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. The 28-year-old improves seven places to world No.100 after reaching an ATP Challenger semifinal in Korea.

Several more Australians are on the rise after performing well in Korea, including Aleksandar Vukic (up five places to world No.145), Max Purcell (up 16 places to world No.266) and Marc Polmans (up 87 places to world No.476).

Dane Sweeny moves up 15 places to a career-high world No.240 following his title-winning run on the Australian Pro Tour, while Cairns finalist Philip Sekulic climbs up 50 places to make his top-500 debut at world No.493.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.20 0 Alex de Minaur No.24 -1 Jordan Thompson No.85 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.91 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.98 -1 Chris O’Connell No.100 +7 Jason Kubler No.101 +1 James Duckworth No.114 -6 John Millman No.142 -7 Aleksandar Vukic No.145 +5

Women’s singles

Lizette Cabrera is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings. The 24-year-old rises 37 places to world No.241 after claiming an Australian Pro Tour title in Cairns. It was Cabrera’s sixth career ITF title – and first since 2019.

Olivia Gadecki is also on the rise, moving up 13 places to world No.221 after advancing to the semifinals in Cairns.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.34 +1 Daria Saville No.54 +2 Priscilla Hon No.152 +6 Jaimee Fourlis No.171 +5 Maddison Inglis No.195 -4 Olivia Gadecki No.221 +13 Arina Rodionova No.227 -5 Astra Sharma No.230 -6 Storm Sanders No.232 -4 Kimberly Birrell No.240 +3

Men’s doubles

Matt Ebden returns to the world’s top 30 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. Ebden rises three spots to world No.30 after recording a runner-up finish alongside John Peers at an ATP tournament in Italy last week.

Marc Polmans is the biggest mover of the week, jumping up 345 places to world No.297 after capturing an ATP Challenger title alongside Max Purcell in Korea.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.13 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.17 0 Matt Ebden No.30 +3 John Peers No.33 -1 Max Purcell No.35 +2 Luke Saville No.74 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.91 -3 Jason Kubler No.162 -2 Andrew Harris No.171 0 Dane Sweeny No.174 +2

Women’s doubles

Storm Sanders soars to a new career-high in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 28-year-old jumps up 10 places following a title-winning run at Guadalajara, making her top-10 debut at world No.8.

Olivia Tjandramulia is also at a new career-high after claiming her 10th career ITF doubles title in Canada last week, which propels the 25-year-old to world No.108.

Alana Parnaby sets a new career-high as well, improving 15 places to a world No.226 following a runner-up finish at the Australian Pro Tour in Cairns.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Sanders No.8 +10 Ellen Perez No.18 -3 Astra Sharma No.102 +2 Olivia Tjandramulia No.108 +11 Sam Stosur No.114 -46 Ajla Tomljanovic No.137 +2 Daria Saville No.151 +1 Lizette Cabrera No.174 -1 Arina Rodionova No.189 -1 Alana Parnaby No.226 +15

