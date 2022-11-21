Ranking movers: O'Connell rises to new career-high

Men's singles

Chris O'Connell makes his top-80 debut in latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 28-year-old rises five spots this week to a career-high world No.79. O'Connell has been in impressive form on the ATP Challenger Tour, winning 13 of his past 16 matches. He has advanced to three consecutive semifinals, including in the Japanese city of Kobe last week.

Marc Polmans, who lost to O'Connell in the Kobe quarterfinals, is this week's biggest mover. The 25-year-old jumps up 36 places to world No.335 with this effort.

Aleksandar Vukic is also in good form, progressing to a second consecutive ATP Challenger final in North America. Vukic rises one spot to world No.140 after recording his runner-up finish at Champaign.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.22 0 Alex de Minaur No.24 0 Chris O'Connell No.79 +5 Jordan Thompson No.84 +1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.95 0 Jason Kubler No.109 -4 Alexei Popyrin No.121 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.140 +1 John Millman No.150 +6 Rinky Hijikata No.166 +2

Women's singles

Astra Sharma is the only woman in the Australian top 10 on the rise in this week's WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 27-year-old improves two spots to world No.230.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.33 0 Daria Saville No.54 0 Priscilla Hon No.154 -5 Jaimee Fourlis No.167 -3 Kimberly Birrell No.171 -2 Maddison Inglis No.182 -5 Olivia Gadecki No.204 -3 Astra Sharma No.230 +2 Storm Sanders No.243 -4 Lizette Cabrera No.296 0

Men's doubles

Andrew Harris has set a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 28-year-old jumps up 11 spots after recording a runner-up finish at an ATP Challenger in Japan alongside fellow Australian John-Patrick Smith.

Thanasi Kokkinakis is also at a new career-high, rising three places to world No.15 after making his ATP Finals debut.

The best weekend of our lives 🤍🥂 https://t.co/sFqzaWTQPD — Storm Sanders (@stormsanders94) November 21, 2022

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.13 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.15 +3 Matt Ebden No.26 0 Max Purcell No.33 0 John Peers No.37 0 Luke Saville No.74 0 John-Patrick Smith No.85 0 Andrew Harris No.141 +11 Jason Kubler No.162 -3 Dane Sweeny No.163 -3

Women's doubles

Storm Sanders remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

The 28-year-old celebrated a milestone of a different kind on the weekend, marrying her partner Loughlin Hunter.





AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Sanders No.10 0 Ellen Perez No.20 0 Sam Stosur No.114 -1 Astra Sharma No.118 -1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.121 -1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.136 -1 Daria Saville No.156 -4 Lizette Cabrera No.174 -2 Alana Parnaby No.222 0 Alexandra Bozovic No.229 -2

