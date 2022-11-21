Ranking movers: O'Connell rises to new career-high

Chris O'Connell has soared to a career-high world No.79 in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

Monday 21 November 2022
Leigh Rogers
Australia
SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Christopher OConnell of Australia competes against fellow countryman Jason Kubler, on Day Three of the San Diego Open ATP 250 tournament at Barnes Tennis Center on September 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Gary Payne/Getty Images)
Men's singles

Chris O'Connell makes his top-80 debut in latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 28-year-old rises five spots this week to a career-high world No.79. O'Connell has been in impressive form on the ATP Challenger Tour, winning 13 of his past 16 matches. He has advanced to three consecutive semifinals, including in the Japanese city of Kobe last week.

Marc Polmans, who lost to O'Connell in the Kobe quarterfinals, is this week's biggest mover. The 25-year-old jumps up 36 places to world No.335 with this effort.

Aleksandar Vukic is also in good form, progressing to a second consecutive ATP Challenger final in North America. Vukic rises one spot to world No.140 after recording his runner-up finish at Champaign.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Nick KyrgiosNo.220
Alex de MinaurNo.240
Chris O'ConnellNo.79+5
Jordan ThompsonNo.84+1
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.950
Jason KublerNo.109-4
Alexei PopyrinNo.1210
Aleksandar VukicNo.140+1
John MillmanNo.150+6
Rinky HijikataNo.166+2
Women's singles

Astra Sharma is the only woman in the Australian top 10 on the rise in this week's WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 27-year-old improves two spots to world No.230.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.330
Daria SavilleNo.540
Priscilla HonNo.154-5
Jaimee FourlisNo.167-3
Kimberly BirrellNo.171-2
Maddison InglisNo.182-5
Olivia GadeckiNo.204-3
Astra SharmaNo.230+2
Storm SandersNo.243-4
Lizette CabreraNo.2960
Men's doubles

Andrew Harris has set a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 28-year-old jumps up 11 spots after recording a runner-up finish at an ATP Challenger in Japan alongside fellow Australian John-Patrick Smith.

Thanasi Kokkinakis is also at a new career-high, rising three places to world No.15 after making his ATP Finals debut.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Nick KyrgiosNo.13-2
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.15+3
Matt EbdenNo.260
Max PurcellNo.330
John PeersNo.370
Luke SavilleNo.740
John-Patrick SmithNo.850
Andrew HarrisNo.141+11
Jason KublerNo.162-3
Dane SweenyNo.163-3
Women's doubles

Storm Sanders remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

The 28-year-old celebrated a milestone of a different kind on the weekend, marrying her partner Loughlin Hunter.


AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm SandersNo.100
Ellen PerezNo.200
Sam StosurNo.114-1
Astra SharmaNo.118-1
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.121-1
Ajla TomljanovicNo.136-1
Daria SavilleNo.156-4
Lizette CabreraNo.174-2
Alana ParnabyNo.2220
Alexandra BozovicNo.229-2

