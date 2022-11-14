Switzerland spoils Australia's Billie Jean King Cup title quest

Australia's magical run at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Scotland has come to an end.

Switzerland proved too strong in today's final at Emirates Arena in Glasgow, recording a 2-0 victory.

This is Switzerland's first Billie Jean King Cup title - and sees Australia's 48-year wait for a title continue.

World No.35 Jil Teichmann got Switzerland off to a winning start, posting a hard-fought 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory against Storm Sanders.

Teichmann needed two hours and 18 minutes to overcome a gallant Sanders, who is ranked 202 places lower.

"It was quite emotionally and physically draining, it was a really tough match," said Sanders. "She's a really good player. She's a lefty and really tricky.

"I literally left everything out there."

World No.12 Belinda Bencic then secured the title for Switzerland with a dominant 6-2 6-1 victory against Australian No.1 Ajla Tomljanovic.

"It just wasn't meant to be for me today," Tomljanovic said. "It stinks, but this team has so much potential. I do believe we are going to get the big one at some point."

Veteran Sam Stosur agrees.

"There is so much upside still to this team. We've got a pretty young team, besides me. These guys will be around for a long time to come," said Stosur.

"Absolutely so proud of every single person who has been here this entire week. We give it our heart and soul every single time we step out on court. That's all you can ask for."

Australian captain Alicia Molik was also full of praise for her team's effort.

"I'm very proud of my team," said Molik. "We gave it everything.

"We pride ourselves, as Australia, to go into battle and really fight out there. It was, you know, a difficult day for us today. At times you have to give credit to your opponents, but we really showed our fighting spirit.

"We'll return next year and we'll be even hungrier, no doubt about that."

Billie Jean King Cup - final results

SWITZERLAND d AUSTRALIA 2-0

Jil Teichmann (SUI) d Storm Sanders (AUS) 6-3 4-6 6-3

Belinda Bencic (SUI) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-2 6-1

Storm Sanders/Sam Stosur (AUS) v Belinda Bencic/Jil Teichmann (SUI) not played

