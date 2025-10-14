Aussie Weekly Wrap: Polmans back in winners’ circle after Perth Pro Tour triumph

Marc Polmans has won his first singles title since March 2023 after winning the men’s Australian Pro Tour event in Perth.

The No.2 seed saved a match point in the final to defeat Japan’s Kaichi Uchida 3-6 6-4 7-6(6) for his 14th career singles crown.

After deep Australian Pro Tour runs in Tamworth last month – where he reached the final and semifinals, respectively – Polmans’ triumph over Uchida ended a five-match losing streak in finals.

Brit Finn Bass and Kiwi Ajeet Rai defeated Japanese duo Masamichi Imamura and Naoki Tajima 6-1 7-6(3) to win the doubles title.

At the Australian Pro Tour event in Darwin, South Korea’s Jeong BoYoung won the singles final against local Elena Micic 6-2 7-5. In the semifinals, Jeong saved three match points to snap No.2 seed Taylah Preston’s 13-match winning streak.

Meanwhile, Great Britain’s Brooke Black and Japan’s Reina Goto won the doubles final against Australians Elicia Kim and Jizelle Sibai 6-3 6-2.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Alex de Minaur: The Australian men’s No.1 reached his 10th ATP quarterfinal of 2025 in Shanghai, joining Daniil Medvedev – who ended his run at the Masters 1000 event – for the third most of any ATP player.

Edward Winter: Winter reached the biggest singles final of his career after he advanced to the Fairfield Challenger final and pushed eventual champion Jay Dylan Friend to three sets. As a result, he enters the top 500 for the first time.

Patrick Harper: Also at the Fairfield Challenger, Patrick Harper advanced to the doubles semifinals alongside Quinn Vandecasteele, his sixth Challenger-level semifinal of 2025.

Bernard Tomic: The 32-year-old advanced to the quarterfinals of the Jinan Challenger in China, part of an excellent run in Asia during which he has won 10 of his past 15 matches.

Olivia Gadecki: It was a great week at the ITF W100 tournament in Edmond, Oklahoma for Gadecki, who reached the singles quarterfinals – winning four straight matches after starting in the qualifying rounds – and the doubles final alongside Olivia Lincer.

Alexandra Osborne: At the same tournament in Edmond, Gadecki’s fellow Aussie Osborne advanced to the doubles semifinals with Abigail Rencheli. It was Osborne’s deepest run in doubles since May.

Elysia Bolton: Also in the United States, and in just her second event of the season, Bolton triumphed at the ITF W35 doubles tournament in Redding, California, not dropping a set alongside Jaeda Daniel.

Novak Palombo: Australian rising star Palombo, just 13 and playing in his fourth ITF junior event, reached the singles semifinals of the J60 Lautoka, Fiji tournament, as well as reaching the doubles final alongside fellow Aussie Christopher Manton.

Taiki Takizawa: Takizawa, 15, won the first ITF junior doubles title of his career at the J100 Aridea event in Greece, partnering Italy’s Christian Pizzolante.

Marfa Solovei: The 16-year-old Aussie went all the way to the ITF J60 Loughborough doubles title in the UK, her sixth ITF junior doubles title of 2025.

Sara Nikolic: It was an impressive week for Nikolic in Porec, Croatia, after the 16-year-old won the J60 doubles title. She also reached the quarterfinals in the singles event.

