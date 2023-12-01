- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis aged four, when her mum enrolled her in a Hot Shots Tennis red-ball squad
- Won the 14-and-under Australian Invitational Masters girls’ singles title at the December Showdown in 2022
- Finished runner-up in the 14-and-under girls’ singles competition at the 2023 Australian Junior Claycourt Championships
- Represented Australia at the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in the Czech Republic in August
- Invited to participate in the inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine in September 2023
- Long-term goal is to become the world No.1 and “the greatest of all time”
- Names Carlos Alcaraz as her biggest inspiration
- If she could steal a stroke from another player, she’d take Carlos Alcaraz’s forehand
- Says Paris as the best place she’s travelled to so far
- Enjoys playing Minecraft, soccer, football and swimming in her spare time
- Says her friends and family would describe her as “loud, funny and nice”
Statistics
Key statistics
|Lives
|Perth, Western Australia, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|James Connelly