Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis aged four, when her mum enrolled her in a Hot Shots Tennis red-ball squad
  • Won the 14-and-under Australian Invitational Masters girls’ singles title at the December Showdown in 2022
  • Finished runner-up in the 14-and-under girls’ singles competition at the 2023 Australian Junior Claycourt Championships
  • Represented Australia at the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in the Czech Republic in August
  • Invited to participate in the inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine in September 2023
  • Long-term goal is to become the world No.1 and “the greatest of all time”
  • Names Carlos Alcaraz as her biggest inspiration
  • If she could steal a stroke from another player, she’d take Carlos Alcaraz’s forehand
  • Says Paris as the best place she’s travelled to so far
  • Enjoys playing Minecraft, soccer, football and swimming in her spare time
  • Says her friends and family would describe her as “loud, funny and nice”

Statistics

Key statistics

LivesPerth, Western Australia, Australia
PlaysRight-handed
CoachJames Connelly