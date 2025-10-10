Gribbon and Lyu claim inaugural 10/u titles

The champions of the first 10/u Green Ball Nationals have been crowned with Grace Gribbon and Shawn Lyu winning the singles titles.

Friday 10 October 2025
Camille Russo
Adelaide
October 3: Finalist Grace Gribbon and Shawn Lyu during the finals presentations at the Green Ball competition at Henley South Tennis Club in Adelaide on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/DAVID MARIUZ

Grace Gribbon (WA) and Shawn Lyu (Vic) have won the singles titles at the 2025 10/u Green Ball Nationals at Henley South Tennis Club in Adelaide. 

Gribbon defeated Alicia Yang (ACT) 7-5 6-4 to claim the girls’ singles crown. It was one of three titles Gribbon won during the tournament, emerging victorious in the girls’ doubles and mixed doubles.   

“It’s been great to be a part of the Green Ball Nationals because I’ve met lots of new friends and new people,” Gribbon said. “It’s been a really fun week, there are lots of nice officials here and it’s just been really nice.”  

In the boys’ singles final, Lyu defeated fellow Victorian Christian Monda in a closely contested match 6-2 5-7 [10-7] to secure the trophy. 

The finals were a fitting end to a tournament that hosted 64 players from around Australia. It was the first time players under the age of 10 had the opportunity to compete against the best players from around the country in their age group.  

“Tennis Australia has been thrilled to bring the 10/u Green Ball Nationals to Henley South Tennis Club,” Tournament Director, Sean Spralja said.  

“The tournament has provided a wonderful experience for our players to compete against others from around the country in a positive and fun environment.” 

2025 10/u Green Ball Nationals title winners  

Boys’ singles  

Shawn Lyu (Vic) d Christian Monda (Vic) 6-2 5-7 [10-7]  

Girls’ singles 

Grace Gribbon (WA) d Alicia Yang (ACT) 7-5 6-4  

Boys’ Doubles  

Shawn Lyu (Vic)/Patrick Siriphromphan (Vic) d Kiaan Kottoor (Vic)/Christian Monda (Vic) 6-0 1-6 [10-4]  

Girls’ Doubles 

Grace Gribbon (WA)/Amber Zhang (NSW) d Chloe Bow/Grace Yuxi Liu (Vic) 6-1 7-5  

Mixed doubles  

Ayaan Malaney (WA)/Grace Gribbon (WA) d Shawn Lyu (Vic)/Amber Zhang (NSW) 7-3  

Team champions  

Team Popyrin  

Paige Connolly  

Shawn Lyu 

Kiara Naqqash 

Lexie Newton  

Darcy Osborne 

Lawrence Sun 

Raymond Wu  

Amber Zhang 

Spirit of Tennis award  

Imogen Followes  

Braxton Gangell  

Serving the Game award  

Bruce Tucker 