US Open: Aiava leads Australians into final day of qualifying

Five Australians are through to the final day of US Open qualifying after securing second-round victories on Friday morning (AEST).

Destanee Aiava, Emerson Jones, Priscilla Hon, James Duckworth, and Jason Kubler are one step away from confirming their main-draw places at Flushing Meadows.

Aiava, aiming for her second US Open main draw appearance, rallied from a set down to defeat Lithuanian Justina Mikulskyte 2-6 6-1 6-4. Despite losing the opening set in 29 minutes, Aiava won five consecutive games in the second set, which helped steady the momentum before she eventually claimed victory.

The Victorian faces German Ella Seidel for a spot in the US Open main draw, something she is hoping to achieve for the second-straight year.

Aiava advanced through qualifying in New York in 2024 without dropping a set, before she fell to No.4 seed Elena Rybakina in the opening round. The 25-year-old was competitive against the former Wimbledon champion and took the second set to a tiebreak.

Jones reached the final round of qualifying for the second Slam in a row following her straight-sets victory over Brazilian Laura Pigossi.

Leading 5-4 when the rain postponed play on Day 3, Jones immediately broke serve on Day 4 to claim the opening set. In a seesawing battle in which both players struggled to hold serve, Jones assumed control late in the second set to win 6-4 6-4.

No.28 seed Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, who defeated Astra Sharma 2-6 6-3 6-3, stands in the way of Jones as she aims to compete in her first Grand Slam singles main draw off home soil.

On the men's side, Duckworth defeated James McCabe in a gruelling all-Australian encounter. The two-hour, 51-minute match was decided by a match tiebreak, in which Duckworth's experience proved the difference.





Set to fight for his 38th Grand Slam main-draw appearance on Saturday morning, the No.5 seed will be up against Hungarian Zsombor Piros, who is looking to make his Slam debut.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: US OPEN QUALIFYING

DAY 4 RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, second round

[5] James Duckworth (AUS) d James McCabe (AUS) 7-5 5-7 7-6(5)

Jason Kubler (AUS) d Kyrian Jacquet (FRA) 6-4 6-2

Henrique Rocha (POR) d Bernard Tomic (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-2

Women's qualifying singles, second round

Emerson Jones (AUS) d Laura Pigossi (BRA) 6-4 6-4

Destanee Aiava (AUS) d Justina Mikulskyte (LTU) 2-6 6-1 6-4

[27] Priscilla Hon (AUS) d Jule Niemeier (GER) 6-4 6-3

[28] Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND) d Astra Sharma (AUS) 2-6 6-3 6-3

Arianne Hartono (NED) d [19] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-4 4-6 6-4

Claire Liu (USA) d Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-3 7-5

Darja Semenistaja (LAT) d Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 6-1 6-2

COMING UP ON DAY 5

Men's qualifying singles, second round

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [19] Dino Prizmic (CRO) - second match, Court 6

[5] James Duckworth (AUS) v Zsombor Piros (HUN) - second match, Court 12

Women's qualifying singles, second round



Destanee Aiava (AUS) v [21] Ella Seidel (GER) - first match, Court 6

Emerson Jones (AUS) v [28] Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND) - first match, Court 12

[27] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Hanne Vandewinkel (BEL) - third match, Court 11

