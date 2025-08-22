Australian players learn their US Open draws

The path to US Open glory has been revealed for the 13 Australians set to compete at Flushing Meadows from Monday morning (AEST).

Alex de Minaur is presented with a prime opportunity to reach his maiden Grand Slam semifinal - although there's a bittersweet start to a ninth Flushing Meadows campaign for the Australian No.1, with De Minaur drawn to face countryman Chris O'Connell in his opening match.

The 26-year-old De Minaur has been among the game's most consistent Grand Slam performers in recent years, reaching the fourth round or better at seven of the last eight majors.

Between Roland Garros 2024 and Australian Open 2025, De Minaur advanced to the quarterfinals, with his Wimbledon 2024 encounter against Novak Djokovic ending before it started when he was forced to withdraw with a hip injury.

The US Open 2024 quarterfinalist believes now is his time to make a final four breakthrough.

"I've got the experience now. I've got the knowledge, the physicality side of things. Everything is just there for me to go out and perform," De Minaur recently told ATPTour.com. "I can really have a swing these next three or four years and really show that I'm at my peak and break through some barriers.

"I knew it would be important to put myself in a good position for the back end of the year when I have little to defend, giving hope that I could gain some serious points and momentum and build on the ranking. So going into the tail end of the year, I'm excited for the opportunity and hoping I can play good tennis and take care of my chances."

Arriving in New York as the No.8 seed, De Minaur has a favourable draw. Should he progress past O'Connell, the Sydneysider ill not face a top-eight opponent until the quarterfinals - expected to be Alexander Zverev.

After winning the Washington Open last month, De Minaur has form on his side. The New South Welshman defeated three seeded opponents - Jiri Lehecka, Brandon Nakashima, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina - to claim his 10th ATP singles title.

In other intriguing battles, Jordan Thompson faces Corentin Moutet, while Alexei Popyrin could set up an enticing encounter with world No.1 defending champion Jannik Sinner in the second round.

US Open 2025Men's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) No.8 v Chris O'Connell (AUS) No.79 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) No.37 v Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) No.749 Jordan Thompson (AUS) No.57 v Corentin Moutet (FRA) No.41 Adam Walton (AUS) No.82 v [22] Ugo Humbert (FRA) No.23 Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) No.93 v Jenson Brooksby (USA) No.91 Rinky Hijikata (AUS) No.96 v [32] Luciano Darderi (ITA) No.34 [WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) No.97 v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) No.35

Maya Joint also enters The Big Apple in red-hot form. Following her impressive grasscourt season, where she won the Eastbourne title, the 19-year-old has recorded hardcourt victories against top-25 players Leylah Fernandez and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Joint has drawn a qualifier as her first-round opponent, which will be determined once qualifying is completed. The winner of fellow Aussie Kimberly Birrell and Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova could be awaiting Joint in the second round if she wins her opening match.

Australia's top-ranked player, Daria Kasatkina is pitted against Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Meanwhile, Talia Gibson faces No.28 seed Magdalena Frech in her US Open debut.

US Open 2025Women's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [17] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) No.17 v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) No.67 Maya Joint (AUS) No.42 v [Q] Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND) No.132 Kimberly Birrell (AUS) No.80 v [8] Amanda Anisimova (USA) No.9 Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) No.84 v [3] Coco Gauff (USA) No.3 [WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) No.107 v [30] Magdalena Frech (POL) No.30 [Q] Priscilla Hon (AUS) No.128 v Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) No.91 [Q] Destanee Aiava (AUS) No.168 v [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) No.8

