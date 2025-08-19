Jones lands maiden US Open qualifying triumph

Teenage prodigy Emerson Jones is one of five Australians through to the second round on the first day of US Open qualifying in New York.

Bidding to make a Grand Slam main draw for the first time outside the Australian Open, Jones upset American 10th seed Bernarda Pera 6-1 4-6 6-2 to notch her maiden win at Flushing Meadows.

After reaching the final round of qualifying at Wimbledon, the former junior world No.1 next faces Brazilian Laura Pigossi.

Astra Sharma and Maddison Inglis join Jones in the second round of women's qualifying after their matches on Tuesday morning (AEST). Sharma defeated Serbian Lola Radivojevic 7-5 6-4, while Inglis ousted Storm Hunter 6-3 6-4 in an all-Australian affair.

James Duckworth and James McCabe advanced to the second round of men's qualifying.

Duckworth, the No.5 seed, downed Argentine Facundo Bagnis 6-4 6-2, while McCabe rallied for a 6-3 6-7 (2) 6-4 win over Italian Francesco Maestrelli.

Eight more Australians, including Bernard Tomic and Daria Saville, will open their qualifying campaigns on Wednesday.

Back up to world No.169, 32-year-old Tomic plays American Patrick Kypson in his quest to qualify for a Grand Slam main draw for the first time since Australian Open 2021.

The 2009 US Open junior champion has not featured in the Flushing Meadows main draw in nine years. However, Tomic arrives in New York in strong form, having reached two Challenger finals in the space of three weeks in Lexington, in the United States and Barranquilla, Colombia.

The qualifying contenders hope to join 14 Australian direct entrants, led by men's world No.8 Alex de Minaur.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: US OPEN

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, first round

Emerson Jones (AUS) d [10] Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-1 4-6 6-2

Maddison Inglis (AUS) d Storm Hunter (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Astra Sharma (AUS) d Lola Radivojevic (SRB) 7-5 6-4

Tara Wuerth (CRO) d Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-1 7-5

Men's qualifying singles, first round

[5] James Duckworth (AUS) d Facundo Bagnis (ARG) 6-4 6-2

James McCabe (AUS) d Francesco Maestrelli (ITA) 6-3 6-7(2) 6-4

Hugo Grenier (FRA) d Omar Jasika (AUS) 6-7(3) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP ON DAY 2

Women's qualifying singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) v Jule Niemeier (GER) - First match, Court 5

[27] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Nuria Brancaccio (ITA) - First match, Court 6

[19] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Anouk Koevermans (NED) - Third match, Court 13

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Oleksandra Oliynykova (UKR) - Third match, Court 16

Destanee Aiava (AUS) v [8] Sara Bejlek (CZE) - Fourth match, Court 12

Men's qualifying singles, first round

Jason Kubler (AUS) v George Loffhagen (GBR) - Second match, Court 5

Alex Bolt (AUS) v Oliver Crawford (GBR) - Third match, Court 5

Bernard Tomic (AUS) v Patrick Kypson (USA) - Fourth match, Court 11

