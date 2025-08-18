US Open: Hon, Duckworth to lead qualifying charge

Sixteen Australians are set to compete in US Open qualifying, which begins on Tuesday morning (AEST).

Priscilla Hon and James Duckworth headline the group aiming to extend Australia's main-draw contingent beyond 14.

Hon arrives in New York hoping to continue her Grand Slam form. In June, the 27-year-old qualified for Wimbledon for the first time in seven attempts.

The Queenslander saved five match points in the final round of qualifying against Canadian Open champion Victoria Mboko to advance. Hon targets US Open qualification for the second straight year.

She is one of 10 Australian women who will feature in qualifying. Destanee Aiava and Daria Saville seek to replicate their 2024 qualifying efforts, while Storm Hunter competes in US Open qualifying for the first time since 2013.

Olivia Gadecki, Astra Sharma, Maddison Inglis, Emerson Jones, Lizette Cabrera, and Arina Rodionova will also feature.

In men's qualifying, Duckworth arrives as the No.5 seed following his impressive North American hardcourt swing.

Since he pushed Felix Auger-Aliassime to five sets in the opening round at Wimbledon, the 33-year-old progressed to his first ATP quarterfinal of 2025 in Los Cabos and reached the Canadian Open second round. Duckworth aims to compete in his sixth consecutive US Open.

James McCabe, Bernard Tomic, Jason Kubler, Omar Jasika and Alex Bolt are also in main-draw contention.

Tomic makes his first appearance at Flushing Meadows in seven years this week after strong performances at Challenger level. The 32-year-old advanced to finals in Lexington, Kentucky and Barranquilla, Colombia.

Meanwhile, Kubler competes in his first tournament since Wimbledon qualifying in June.

On the ATP Tour this week, Chris O'Connell, Adam Walton and Aleksandar Vukic compete in the Winston-Salem main draw in North Carolina.

On the WTA Tour, Maya Joint, Kimberly Birrell and Talia Gibson compete in Cleveland, while Ajla Tomljanovic flies the flag in Monterrey, Mexico.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - US OPEN QUALIFYING

Aussies in men's qualifying: James Duckworth (World No.99), James McCabe (World No.167), Bernard Tomic (World No.184), Jason Kubler (World No.197), Omar Jasika (World No.207), Alex Bolt (World No.228)

Aussies in women's qualifying: Olivia Gadecki (World No.123), Priscilla Hon (World No.132), Astra Sharma (World No.146), Maddison Inglis (World No.154), Daria Saville (World No.159), Destanee Aiava (World No.170), Emerson Jones (World No.200), Lizette Cabrera (World No.204), Arina Rodionova (World No.217), Storm Hunter (World No.1351)

*Rankings as at 11 August 2025