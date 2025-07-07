Wimbledon: Older, wiser Demon mentally ready for Djokovic test

Alex de Minaur says he's older and wiser, with the experience of one turbulent year having hardened him to try to fashion the win of his life against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

In 2024, Australia's No.1 reckons he was in career-best form when he booked a quarterfinal date with the seven-time champion, only to have to withdraw through a hip injury he had suffered during his fourth-round win.

Now back in the last 16 for a Centre Court duel on Monday, he has since endured a rollercoaster 12 months, in which he was sidelined and weakened by the injury, before bouncing back to reach the end-of-season ATP Finals for the first time.

In 2025, De Minaur continued his workaholic ways but suffered a dispiriting early exit at Roland Garros.

So, is the July 2025 'Demon' superior to the July 2024 model?

"Good question. There's definitely two versions of myself," he said. "Last year was a version which was very confident and ready to kind of take on the world. I just kind of got stopped in my tracks [by my injury].

"I would say the version I am right now is a lot wiser, and I've lived through a lot more experiences. I've played a lot more big matches, and I'm more prepared mentally.

"Whilst maybe my level last year was very high, and it was kind of quite dangerous, I feel like this year, mentally, I'm in a really good place. I'm hoping that the game, the tennis, is going to come along."

De Minaur has faced Djokovic three times before in "a big contrast in matches": a humbling straight-sets loss at Australian Open 2023, the morale-boosting United Cup victory early last year, and then a fairly undistinguished Monte Carlo Open duel won by the Serb.

This time, the 26-year-old knows he is up against a sharp and fit Djokovic, as opposed to the 2024 version, who was hindered by his own injury woes.

It's the "ultimate challenge" for Djokovic, who himself believes he'll be playing his best version of De Minaur yet.

"Alex has also improved his game tremendously in the last couple of years. He's playing the tennis of his life," Djokovic said. "He's definitely knocking on the door of the final stages of Grand Slams."

De Minaur is one of nine Australians who will compete at the All England Club on Day 8.

Kimberly Birrell and Maya Joint will come up against compatriot Olivia Gadecki and American partner Desirae Krawczyk, in their third-round encounter.

They join Ellen Perez and Jordan Thompson as the Australian players vying to reach the doubles quarterfinals on Monday.

Perez and Ukrainian partner Lyudmyla Kichenok face No.10 seeds Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani in a Bad Homburg semifinal rematch, while Thompson and Pierre-Hughes Humbert are up against second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten.

In junior action, Emerson Jones and Tahlia Kokkinis resume their singles campaigns, while Cruz Hewitt makes his Wimbledon doubles debut.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

COMING UP ON DAY 8

Gentlemen's singles, fourth round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [6] Novak Djokovic (SRB) - First match, Centre Court

Gentlemen's doubles, third round

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Pierre-Hughes Humbert (FRA) v [2] Harri Heliovaara (FIN)/Henry Patten (GBR) - First match, Court 12

Ladies' doubles, third round

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) v [10] Timea Babos (HUN)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) - Second match, Court 14

Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Maya Joint (AUS) v Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) - Second match, Court 17

Girls' singles, second round

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Yoana Konstantinova (BUL) - Third match, Court 18

Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) v Daniella Britton (GBR) - Third match, Court 4

Boys' doubles, first round

Cruz Hewitt (AUS)/Mark Ceban (GBR) v Haydar Cem Gokpinar (TUR)/Kerem Yilmaz (TUR) - Third match, Court 8

