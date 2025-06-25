Wimbledon 2025: Tu leads Australian qualifying charge on Day 3

Nine Australians will be in action in Roehampton on Wednesday as the second round of Wimbledon qualifying unfolds.

Li Tu surprised onlookers on Day 1 when he upset No.4 seed Daniel Elahi Galan in straight sets and will be hoping to do the same against Japan's Sho Shimabukuro.

The South Australian became the first Australian in seven attempts to defeat the Colombian at a major with the 6-3 6-2 victory.

The 29-year-old has produced some magical feats in the past 12 months, not only stealing sets from Carlos Alcaraz and Jiri Lehecka at Grand Slam level but also reaching the main draw of Masters 1000 events at Indian Wells and Shanghai.

"[I'm] really enjoying the process, Tu said. "The tour can be really tough with a lot of ups and downs, and I'm trying to just take it one step at a time."

Tristan Schoolkate, James McCabe and Alex Bolt also vie to continue on their path to Wimbledon when they take to the court on Day 3.

Emerson Jones also hopes to carry momentum into her second-round match after an upset opening-round victory.

The junior world No.1 emphatically closed out her opening match against eighth seed Antonia Ruzic, dispatching nine winners to Ruzic's one in the final set of her 6-1 0-6 6-0 victory.

"I've had a few second-set losses [and gone on to win] over the last couple of months. So, I've always got myself back up to winning the third," she said. "I feel pretty confident in third sets now, I think, because I've played so many. I was just telling myself, I've got to probably 'up my game' a bit to win the third."

Jones next faces Serbian Lola Radivojevic in a bid to continue her maiden Wimbledon qualifying run.

In other action on Day 3, Arina Rodionova continues her quest for a third Wimbledon main-draw appearance, and first since 2019, when she faces 15th seed Elsa Jacquemot.

Talia Gibson, Priscilla Hon and Destanee Aiava also feature as they aim to keep their main-draw hopes alive.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON QUALIFYING

COMING UP ON DAY 3

Men's qualifying singles, second round

[2] Tristan Schoolkate [AUS] v Benjamin Hassan [LBN] - Second match, Court 17

Li Tu [AUS] v Sho Shimabukuro [JPN] - Second match, Court 6

James McCabe [AUS] v [21] Roman Andres Burruchaga [ARG] - First match, Court 11

Alex Bolt [AUS] v [10] Elliot Spizziri [USA] - First match, Court 17

Women's qualifying singles, second round

[24] Talia Gibson [AUS] v Arianne Hartono [NED] - First match, Court 16

[30] Priscilla Hon [AUS] v Leonie Kung [HKG] - Third match, Court 11

Destanee Aiava [AUS] v Panna Udvardy [HUN] - Third match, Court 7

Emerson Jones [AUS] v Lola Radivojevic [SRB] - First match, Court 15

Arina Rodionova [AUS] v [15] Elsa Jacquemot [FRA] - Fourth match, Court 18

