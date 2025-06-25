Five Day 2 Aussie winners at Wimbledon 2025 qualifying

Australia's second-round contingent in Wimbledon 2025 qualifying has expanded after five women progressed on Tuesday.

Emerson Jones, Talia Gibson, Priscilla Hon, Destanee Aiava, and Arina Rodionova helped take Australia's tally to nine in the second round ar Roehampton, after all recorded victories on Day 2.

In her senior Wimbledon qualifying debut, Jones upset eighth seed Antonia Ruzic 6-1 0-6 6-0 in a seesawing battle. For the fifth time in nine matches, the 16-year-old responded in the third set after losing the second.

"I've had a few second-set losses [and gone on to win] over the last couple of months. So, I've always got myself back up to winning the third," she said. "I feel pretty confident in third sets now, I think, because I've played so many. I was just telling myself, I've got to probably 'up my game' a bit to win the third."

Jones faces 20-year-old Serbian Lola Radivojevic in the next round of qualifying, as she continues her journey toward Wimbledon after reaching last year's girls' singles final.

Australia's highest-seeded woman in qualifying, Gibson, had it a bit easier in her first-round encounter, claiming a straight-sets victory inside 83 minutes over Spaniard Andrea Lazaro Garcia.

The 21-year-old hopes an extra 12 months of experience on tour will help override her loss in the final round of Wimbledon 2024 qualifying.

"Last year was my first time playing Wimbledon, so I was a little bit nervous," she said. "I think this time around, I've developed my game a lot better, and the same thing with my mindset. [I'm] coming out this time, just really trying to be as calm as possible and again, just enjoy it and trust in my ability."

Aiava's three-set win over AO 2022 junior champion Petra Marcinko snapped a four-match losing streak for the Aussie while continuing her impressive Grand Slam season. She qualified for Australian Open 2025 and reached the second round, then earned a wildcard to compete in the main draw at Roland Garros.

Rodionova, who recently beat Aiava in Queen's Club qualifying, completed a straight sets victory to take one step closer to qualifying for Wimbledon for a third time.

Hon's three-set win over Elena Pridankina helped re-write the script after losing at the same stage of Wimbledon qualifying in a third-set tiebreak last year, and sends her into the second round at Roehampton for the sixth time.

Meanwhile, Maddison Inglis almost became the sixth Australian victor on Tuesday, falling 12-10 in an agonisingly-tense final-set tiebreak. She was one of five Aussies who bowed out on Day 2.

Nine Australians will be in action when second-round qualifying begins in Roehampton on Wednesday.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON QUALIFYING

DAY 2 RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, first round

Emerson Jones [AUS] d [8] Antonia Ruzic [CRO] 6-1 0-6 6-0

[24] Talia Gibson [AUS] d Andrea Lazaro Garcia [ESP] 6-3 6-3

[30] Priscilla Hon [AUS] d Elena Pridankina 7-5 3-6 6-1

Destanee Aiava [AUS] d Petra Marcinko [CRO] 6-4 5-7 6-3

Arina Rodionova [AUS] d Gao Xinyu [CHN] 6-3 7-5

Panna Udvardy [HUN] d [31] Daria Saville [AUS] 7-6(2) 6-1

Valentina Ryser [SUI] d Astra Sharma [AUS] 6-4 7-6(2)

Petra Martic [CRO] d Maddison Inglis [AUS] 6-2 3-6 7-6(10)

[4] Anastasia Zakharova d Lizette Cabrera [AUS] 6-4 2-6 6-3

Julia Riera [ARG] d Taylah Preston [AUS] 6-4 6-2

COMING UP ON DAY 3

Men's qualifying singles, second round

[2] Tristan Schoolkate [AUS] v Benjamin Hassan [LBN]

Li Tu [AUS] v Sho Shimabukuro [JPN]

James McCabe [AUS] v [21] Roman Andres Burruchaga [ARG]

Alex Bolt [AUS] v [10] Elliot Spizziri [USA]

Women's qualifying singles, second round

[24] Talia Gibson [AUS] v Arianne Hartono [NED]

[30] Priscilla Hon [AUS] v Leonie Kung [HKG]

Destanee Aiava [AUS] v Panna Udvardy [HUN]

Emerson Jones [AUS] v Lola Radivojevic [SRB]

Arina Rodionova [AUS] v [15] Elsa Jacquemot [FRA]

