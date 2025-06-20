Wimbledon 2025: Schoolkate to lead 16-strong qualifying contingent

Sixteen Australians will begin their quest to qualify for Wimbledon 2025 when qualifying commences in Roehampton on Monday.

Fresh off his Ilkley Challenger title-winning campaign, Tristan Schoolkate leads the contingent, as he hopes to make his first Wimbledon main-draw appearance. The world No.106 not only vies to build on his grasscourt form, but to feature inside the ATP top 100 for the first time.

He aims to flip the script on his Wimbledon 2024 qualifying campaign, where he suffered a straight-sets loss in the opening round to Bosnian, Damir Dzumhur.

Schoolkate is one of six Aussie men in the hunt for a ticket to the All England Club. Alex Bolt and Jason Kubler aim to make their return, while Li Tu, James McCabe and Omar Jasika seek to qualify for the tournament for the first time.

A year on from her girls' singles runners-up campaign, Emerson Jones is in contention to make her senior Wimbledon debut. Featuring in qualifying for the first time, the 16-year-old hopes to become the youngest Australian female since Ash Barty in 2012 to compete in the Wimbledon main draw.

Jones has form on her side, after most recently advancing to the Roland Garros girls' semifinals. She has also won a combined 13 of her last 16 grasscourt matches in the junior and women's game, dating back to March 2024.

The junior world No.1 joins nine other Australian women hoping to feature in the ladies' singles draw at Wimbledon.

Talia Gibson and Priscilla Hon will be seeded during qualifying, with Gibson achieving the feat for the second straight major.

Daria Saville vies to qualify for Wimbledon for the ninth time, while Astra Sharma, Destanee Aiava, Maddison Inglis, Lizette Cabrera, Arina Rodionova and Taylah Preston also aim to compete at the All England Club from 30 June.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

COMING UP - WIMBLEDON QUALIFYING DAY 1

Men's qualifying singles, first round

[2] Tristan Schoolkate [AUS] v Facundo Diaz Acosta [ARG] - Third match, Court 3

Li Tu [AUS] v [4] Daniel Elahi Galan [COL] - Fourth match, Court 4

James McCabe [AUS] v Borna Gojo [CRO] - First match, Court 5

Alex Bolt [AUS] v Harold Mayot [FRA] - Second match, Court 15

Omar Jasika [AUS] v [15] Dalibor Svrcina [CZE] - Fourth match, Court 7

Jason Kubler [AUS] v Oliver Bonding [GBR] - Fourth match, Court 2

