Aussie Watch: Comeback duo headline Roland Garros qualifying draw

Fifteen Australians will compete for Roland Garros main-draw entry when qualifying action begins in Paris on Monday.

Jason Kubler and Storm Hunter are among the qualifying contingent, vying for their first Grand Slam singles appearances since each player was forced to endure lengthy absences from the tour.

Neither have played in a Grand Slam main draw since AO 2024, following injuries that sidelined the pair for almost a year.

Yet both enter Roland Garros qualifying in good form.

Kubler, first in the 2025 Australian Pro Tour standings, has won 16 of his last 18 matches, including an ATP Challenger title in Gwangju, South Korea.

He is one of six men in the qualifying singles draw this week in Paris, the others being Li Tu, James McCabe, Omar Jasika, Bernard Tomic and Alex Bolt.

Should just one of them progress through qualifying, it will mark the first time since 1996 that Australian representation in the Roland Garros main draw has hit double digits.

Hunter, meanwhile, recently recorded her first WTA 1000 doubles semifinal appearance of her comeback, pairing with compatriot Ellen Perez in Rome. It places the former doubles world No.1 within four spots of a WTA top-100 return.

Eight more Australian women - Talia Gibson, Daria Saville, Priscilla Hon, Astra Sharma, Maddison Inglis, Arina Rodionova, Taylah Preston and Lizette Cabrera - will feature in Roland Garros qualifying.

With a record of 17-5 on clay in 2025, Sharma arrives in Paris in strong form. Three weeks ago, she claimed her first singles title since October 2023 at an ITF W100 tournament in Bonita Springs, Florida, and hopes to translate that momentum into a fifth Roland Garros main-draw appearance.

In other Tour-level tournaments this week, Maya Joint and Ajla Tomljanovic are among the action in Morocco, while Daria Kasatkina and Alexei Popyrin will be seeded in their respective tournaments in Strasbourg and Geneva.



ROLAND GARROS QUALIFYING:

Aussies in men's qualifying: Li Tu (World No.168), James McCabe (World No.177), Omar Jasika (World No.211), Bernard Tomic (World No.231), Jason Kubler (World No.232), Alex Bolt (World No.236)

Aussies in women's qualifying: Talia Gibson (World No.127), Daria Saville (World No.132), Priscilla Hon (World No.142), Astra Sharma (World No.154), Maddison Inglis (World No.155), Arina Rodionova (World No.204), Taylah Preston (World No.214), Lizette Cabrera (World No.215), Storm Hunter (Unranked)

Aussies in singles: Daria Kasatkina (World No.15)

Aussies in doubles: Ellen Perez (with Desirae Krawczyk)

ATP GENEVA 250:

Aussies in singles: Alexei Popyrin (World No.25)

Aussies in doubles: Matt Ebden/John Peers

WTA RABAT 250:

Aussies in singles: Maya Joint (World No.78), Ajla Tomljanovic (World No.79)

Aussies in doubles: Maya Joint (with Oksana Kalashnikova)



*Rankings as of 18 May 2025