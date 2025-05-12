Aiava, Schoolkate awarded Roland Garros wildcards

Destanee Aiava and Tristan Schoolkate have been awarded wildcards into the main draw of Roland Garros, recognising their promising performances over the past year and their potential to make their mark on the clay courts of Paris.

Aiava, currently ranked world No.157, qualified for the 2024 US Open and Australian Open 2025 - two Grand Slam breakthroughs that showcased her growing confidence and composure on the big stage.

In New York she faced world No.4 Elena Rybakina in the first round, gaining valuable experience at the elite level, and backing up her qualifying feats at the AO where she defeated Belgium's Greet Minnen in the opening round.

"I'm so happy, honestly. I was not expecting it at all," Aiava said on this week's episode of The Sit-Down podcast.

"I literally had just lost my match last week; it was a really tight match and I was crying. And I was just like laying down, you know, wallowing in my sadness, and then I got a call from Sam [Stosur], and I was like, oh, why is she calling me? (laughter).

"She said 'I hope this cheers you up, to offer you the French wildcard'. And I was like, excuse me? I had to look around to make sure like this was real life.

"I was just really happy, I was over the moon. Honestly it's so special and I don't think it's sunk in yet, but I'm training on the clay and trying to prepare as best I can.

"There's always something good around the corner, I guess, in this sport."

At 24 years old and ranked No.129, Schoolkate has enjoyed a career-best 12 months.

He captured his first ATP Challenger title at the 2024 Guangzhou International Challenger, defeating fellow Australian Adam Walton in a hard-fought final.

Schoolkate later made headlines at Australian Open 2025 by taking the first set against No.1 Jannik Sinner, demonstrating his potential to challenge top-tier players.

"Thank you to Tennis Australia for this incredible opportunity," Schoolkate said. "My team and I have been putting in the work every day, always striving to reach new heights.

"I'm excited for the chance to compete against the world's best on the clay in Paris."

Aiava and Schoolkate bring the Australian contingent in Roland Garros singles to 15, all aiming to make a significant impact at the second Grand Slam of the season.

Main-draw action begins in Paris on Sunday 25 May.