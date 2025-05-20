Roland Garros 2025: Birthday boy Kubler leads Aussies into qualifying second round

Jason Kubler celebrated his 32nd birthday in style, becoming one of three Australians to reach the second round of Roland Garros 2025 qualifying on the opening day of competition.

Kubler's girlfriend Maddison Inglis and Bernard Tomic also gained milestone victories in Paris, closing in on breaking their lengthy Grand Slam main-draw droughts.

Kubler won his first major qualifying bout in three years, defeating Spaniard Alejandro Moro Canas 6-4 3-6 6-2. The 32-year-old generated 17 break point opportunities in the two-hour, 16-minute encounter, as he continued his impressive stretch.

The world No.210 is undefeated in his past 11 matches and has triumphed in 17 of his past 19 outings, dating back to the Swan Hill Pro Tour event in March.

Kubler faces Japan's James Trotter in the second round after he prevailed over No.5 seed Brandon Holt on Tuesday morning.

Maddison Inglis secured her maiden Roland Garros victory, emphatically defeating world No.167 Iryna Shymanovich 6-1 6-1. The West Australian recorded 27 winners to 15, needing just 65 minutes to claim proceedings.

Inglis next faces world No.221 Kristina Dmitruk as she vies to make her first Grand Slam main draw since Wimbledon 2022.

Earlier, Bernard Tomic progressed in Roland Garros qualifying for the first time since 2018 with a straight-sets win over world No.175 Coleman Wong.

Five Australians were bundled out on Day 1 of Roland Garros 2025 qualifying.

Priscilla Hon was the closest to joining the trio in the next round but agonisingly fell short against Croatian Jana Fett. Hon mustered a match point opportunity in the final set tiebreak, however, the former top 100 player rallied home to win 6-2 4-6 7-6(10).

Seven Australians will take to the court in the French capital when qualifying resumes on Tuesday night.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

TODAY'S RESULTS - ROLAND GARROS QUALIFYING DAY 1

Men's qualifying singles, first round

Bernard Tomic (AUS) d Coleman Wong (HKG) 7-6(2) 6-3

Pablo Llamas Ruiz (ESP) d Alex Bolt (AUS) 4-6 6-4 7-5

Jason Kubler (AUS) d Alejandro Moro Canas (ESP) 6-4 3-6 6-2

[WC] Mathys Erhard (FRA) d James McCabe (AUS) 6-1 6-1

Women's qualifying singles, first round

Maddison Inglis (AUS) d Iryna Shymanovich 6-1 6-1

Jana Fett (CRO) d Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-2 4-6 7-6(10)

[16] Varvara Lepchenko (USA) d Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-4 7-5

Tereza Valentova (CZE) d Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP - ROLAND GARROS QUALIFYING DAY 2

Men's qualifying singles, first round

Li Tu (AUS) v [WC] Clement Tabur (FRA)

Omar Jasika (AUS) v [18] Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)

Women's qualifying singles, first round

[23] Talia Gibson (AUS) v Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU)

[26] Daria Saville (AUS) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Astra Shama (AUS) v Emina Bektas (USA)

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA)

Storm Hunter (AUS) v [30] Zhang Shuai (CHN)

Men's qualifying singles, second round

Bernard Tomic (AUS) v [11] Ethan Quinn (USA)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v James Trotter (JPN)

Women's qualifying singles, second round

Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Kristina Dmitruk

