Thompson shows mettle to reach US Open second round

Jordan Thompson has overcome a mid-match wobble to be the first Australian through to the US Open second round in New York.

Thompson defeated Frenchman Corentin Moutet 6-2 6-4 1-6 6-3 to reach the second round at Flushing Meadows for the seventh time.

After dropping the third set, Thompson regrouped to bring up match point with a stylish, Pat Rafter-like backhand smash.

"Very happy [with that result]. First round of a Grand Slam, I haven't played too much tennis, and I'm playing a tricky opponent. So, any win I'll take with both hands," he told Stan Sport.

"I was really for all of it (Moutet's unpredictable nature on court). That's what makes him him, and that's what makes him great on the court."





He also closed out the contest at the net to book a second-round date with another French leftie, Adrian Mannarino.

"It's incredible what he can do with a racquet," Thompson said about how Mannarino uses his heavy racquet to his advantage. "He took care of me pretty easily last week in Cincinnati, so I'm going to have to come up with a different game plan."

Earlier on Day 1, Rinky Hijikata was outplayed by Italian 32nd seed Luciano Darderi. He now turns his attention to the men's doubles, where he targets a second straight Grand Slam final alongside Dutchman David Pel.

Meanwhile, Destanee Aiava was valiant in her defeat to Cincinnati finalist Jasmine Paolini at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Six Australians are in action on Day 2, with Australia's No.1 Daria Kasatkina leading the contingent. James Duckworth will also compete after being awarded main-draw entry as a lucky loser.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: US OPEN

DAY 1 RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Corentin Moutet (FRA) 6-2 6-4 1-6 6-3

[32] Luciano Darderi (ITA) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-2 6-1 6-2

Women's singles, first round

[7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) d [Q] Destanee Aiava (AUS) 6-2 7-6(4)

COMING UP ON DAY 2

Women's singles, first round

[Q] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) - Court 5, first match (from 1AM AEST)

[15] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) - Stadium 17, third match

[WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) v [28] Magdalena Frech (POL) - Court 7, fourth match

Men's singles, first round

Adam Walton (AUS) v [22] Ugo Humbert (FRA) - Court 10, first match

[LL] James Duckworth (AUS) v [WC] Tristan Boyer (USA) - Court 6, third match

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Jenson Brooksby (USA) - Court 11, third match

