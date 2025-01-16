Aussie doubles wrap: Perez fires winning return in Australian Open 2025 opener

New partner, same result. Australian doubles No.1 Ellen Perez has got her Australian Open 2025 campaign off to a flying start with a straight sets victory over Australian wildcards Jaimee Fourlis and Petra Hule.

Alongside world No.7 Elise Mertens, Perez progressed to the second round in an hour and 40 minutes.

Perez is eyeing a major breakthrough after three successful years on tour and semifinals appearances at Roland Garros and the US Open. The 29-year-old is still to advance past the second round at Melbourne Park.

She will hope to build on her three titles, as well as a semifinals appearance at the WTA Finals from 2024.

Earlier on Thursday, Luke Saville and Li Tu upset eighth seeds Maximo Gonzales and Andres Molteni, defeating the Argentine pair 6-3 6-4 to set up an all-Australian showdown with James Duckworth and Aleksandar Vukic.

WHAT A WIN 🤩



Luke Saville and Li Tu score a win against the 8th seeds to get through to the second round of the men's doubles #AO2025 pic.twitter.com/832Px4I2Br — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 16, 2025





Duckworth and Vukic featured in the main night match at John Cain Arena against Australian Open 2022 doubles champions Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios.

After Duckworth and Vukic won the opening set 7-5, Kokkinakis and Kyrgios retired due to the former's injured shoulder.

> READ: Vukic breaks new ground at Australian Open 2025

In other action, Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki recorded a first-round win, defeating Serbian duo Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic to advance.

Meanwhile, mixed doubles pairing Priscilla Hon and Alex Bolt defeated the experienced duo of Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray in a match tiebreak.

Getting it done 💪



Olivia Gadecki and Kimberly Birrell through to round two of the women's doubles. #AO2025 pic.twitter.com/W6uiJowgDp — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 16, 2025





Aussies in action - Australian Open

RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

[1] Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Mate Pavic (CRO) d [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-0 6-2

[WC] Luke Saville (AUS)/Li Tu (AUS) d [8] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG) 6-3 6-4

Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Skander Mansouri (TUR) d [WC] Blake Ellis (AUS)/Thomas Fancutt (AUS) 6-2 7-5

James Duckworth (AUS)/Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 7-5 3-2 RET

Women's doubles, first round

[6] Elise Mertens (BEL)/Ellen Perez (AUS) d [WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Petra Hule (AUS) 6-4 7-5

[12] Hanyu Guo (CHN)/Alexandra Panova d [WC] Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-4 7-6(4)

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Aleksandra Krunic (SRB)/Nina Stojanovic (SRB) 6-2 7-5

Mixed doubles, first round

[WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS)/Alex Bolt (AUS) d Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA)/Jamie Murray (GBR) 6-3 3-6 [11-9]

COMING UP

Men's doubles, first round

[9] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) v Austin Krajicek (USA)/Rajeev Ram (USA)

Women's doubles, first round

[4] Sara Errani (ITA)/Jasmine Paolini (ITA) v [WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS)/Daria Saville (AUS)

[WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Elena-Gabriela Ruse (BEL)

Mixed doubles, first round

[1] Sara Errani (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) v [WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Omar Jasika (AUS)

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kevin Krawietz (GER) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Sadio Doumbia (FRA)

[4] Taylor Townsend (USA)/Hugo Nys (POL) v [WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS)

[6] Su-Wei Hsieh [TPE]/Jan Zielinski (POL) v [WC] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Hayden Jones (AUS)

[7] Demi Schuurs (NED)/Tim Puetz (GER) v [WC] Taylah Preston (AUS)/Edward Winter (AUS)

Irina Khromacheva/Jackson Withrow (USA) v [WC] Daria Saville (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS)

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)/Robert Galloway (USA)

Men's doubles, second round

[6] Harri Heliovaara (FIN)/Henry Patten (GBR) v [WC] Marc Polmans (AUS)/Matthew Romios (AUS)

[12] Jamie Murray (GBR)/John Peers (AUS) v Tallon Griekspoor (NED)/Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

[WC] Luke Saville (AUS)/Li Tu (AUS) v James Duckworth (AUS)/Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS)/Adam Walton (AUS) v TBC

Women's doubles, second round

[6] Elise Mertens (BEL)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v TBC

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)

Mixed doubles, second round

[WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS)/Alex Bolt (AUS) v TBC

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!