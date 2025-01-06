Ranking Movers: De Minaur earns top-eight seed for Australian Open 2025

Men's singles
Alex de Minaur has leapfrogged Andrey Rublev in the ATP rankings following his stellar form at the United Cup.
The Australian No.1 lost just eight games throughout his United Cup campaign - the fewest of any male at the tournament. He now sits as world No.8, the seed he will possess at Australian Open 2025.
Other notable movers included Dane Sweeny, who rose 25 places after reaching the round of 16 at the Canberra International.
Meanwhile, 25-year-old Moerani Bouzige climbed 217 spots to a career-high world No.410 after reaching the final of the BNC Tennis Open in Noumea.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Alex de Minaur
No.8
+1
Alexei Popyrin
No.25
-1
Jordan Thompson
No.27
-1
Chris O'Connell
No.64
0
Aleksandar Vukic
No.67
+1
Thanasi Kokkinakis
No.77
0
Rinky Hijikata
No.79
-6
Adam Walton
No.91
+2
James Duckworth
No.94
-12
Max Purcell
No.102
+3
Women's singles
Kimberly Birrell's unforgettable week at her home tournament - the Brisbane International - has led to her first double-digit singles ranking.
The 26-year-old defeated two top-40 opponents, including world No.8 Emma Navarro, to progress to her maiden WTA 500 quarterfinal.
Birrell climbed 15 places to world No.99, taking the mantle as Australian No.1 in the process.
Destanee Aiava will enter her Australian Open 2025 qualifying campaign inside the world's top 200 after strong results to end 2024. Aiava won the Brisbane QTC International in November to claim her second title for the season.
Since the year-end rankings were released on 4 November, the Victorian has risen 33 spots to world No.195.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Kimberly Birrell
No.99
+15
Olivia Gadecki
No.106
-10
Daria Saville
No.112
-6
Ajla Tomljanovic
No.116
-8
Maya Joint
No.118
0
Maddison Inglis
No.148
+3
Talia Gibson
No.150
-10
Priscilla Hon
No.163
+4
Taylah Preston
No.172
-3
Arina Rodionova
No.184
-20
Men's doubles
Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler headline Australia's men's doubles ranking movers after their successful return at the Brisbane International. The Australian Open 2023 doubles champions competed at their first tournament since their unsuccessful title defence at AO 2024.
Hijikata climbed seven spots to world No.89, while Kubler rose to world No.336 - up 220 places - in his return to the doubles court. The duo reached the semifinals before forfeiting against eventual winners Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool.
Aleksandar Vukic also improved drastically following a quarterfinals berth in Brisbane with James Duckworth.
The New South Welshman improved 149 places to world No.423 after a run that included triumphing against second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Jordan Thompson
No.3
0
Max Purcell
No.12
0
Matt Ebden
No.13
0
John Peers
No.34
+1
John-Patrick Smith
No.70
+1
Rinky Hijikata
No.89
+7
Matthew Romios
No.98
-1
Thomas Fancutt
No.111
-4
Tristan Schoolkate
No.137
-1
Luke Saville
No.138
-1
Women's doubles
Priscilla Hon has skyrocketed back into the top 200 after advancing to the Brisbane International final alongside top-20 singles player Anna Kalinskaya. The pair cruised to the final without dropping a set, before losing to Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider.
Jaimee Fourlis and Petra Hule have had significant rises after their Canberra International crown. For Hule, it is her first appearance inside the top 200 since September 2023, with her current ranking of world No.170 a career high.
Fourlis also had a rankings spike, moving up 35 spots to world No.140 - her highest ranking since March 2020.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Ellen Perez
No.13
0
Storm Hunter
No.30
+1
Olivia Gadecki
No.105
0
Jaimee Fourlis
No.140
+35
Destanee Aiava
No.165
+5
Petra Hule
No.170
+62
Priscilla Hon
No.181
+195
Kimberly Birrell
No.209
-7
Alexandra Osborne
No.213
+5
Maddison Inglis
No.220
-3
