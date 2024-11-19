Ranking Movers: Thompson approaches 22-year Australian high

Jordan Thompson has climbed two spots to world No.3 in doubles while Destanee Aiava has been rewarded for her Brisbane title sweep.

Tuesday 19 November 2024
Jackson Mansell
Turin, Italy

Men's doubles

Jordan Thompson has capped off his career-defining season on a high note, climbing to his highest doubles ranking. The New South Welshman climbed two spots to world No.3 following his semifinal run at the ATP Finals in Turin with Max Purcell.


In 2024, Thompson won four doubles titles alongside Purcell, including a first major - the US Open - in September. He also claimed an ATP Masters 1000 title with top-20 singles player Sebastian Korda in Madrid in May.


Should he hold his position, Thompson will go into the Australian Open as the nation's highest-ranked men's doubles player since Todd Woodbridge in 2002.


Meanwhile, Patrick Harper broke into the top 200 for the first time in his career. His semifinal appearance at the Champaign Challenger saw the Aussie rise 14 spots to world No.187.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankingMove
Jordan ThompsonNo.3+2
Max PurcellNo.12-2
Matt EbdenNo.13-2
John PeersNo.350
John-Patrick SmithNo.69-4
Rinky HijikataNo.97+2
Matthew RomiosNo.102-1
Thomas FancuttNo.121-2
Tristan SchoolkateNo.135-1
Luke SavilleNo.136-1
Women's singles

Destanee Aiava has skyrocketed into the top 200 after she won the Brisbane QTC Tennis International this week. Aiava's dominant week, which included a three-set win over Lizette Cabrera, saw her move up 30 places to world No.198, putting her on the verge of the Australian top 10.


Brisbane finalist Cabrera also had a mammoth rise this week, increasing 59 spots. Cabrera reached the title match at an event for the first time since September when she fell short against Talia Gibson at the Cairns International.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankingMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.84+1
Olivia GadeckiNo.88+2
Kimberly BirrellNo.114+1
Maya JointNo.1190
Daria SavilleNo.1200
Talia GibsonNo.1250
Arina RodionovaNo.132+2
Taylah PrestonNo.1560
Maddison InglisNo.158+3
Priscilla HonNo.190+3
Women's doubles

Aiava features again in this week's Rankings Movers after her doubles triumph with Maddison Inglis. The two won their first title together since the 2023 Perpetual NSW Open when they double-bageled their opponents in the final. Aiava increased nine spots to world No.158, while Inglis cracked back into the top 200, climbing 18 places to world No.190.


Quarterfinalist Taylah Preston achieved a new career high, moving up to world No.251, an improvement of 10. It highlights an impressive three weeks for the West Australian, who also reached the final of ITF events in Playford and Sydney.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankingMove
Ellen PerezNo.130
Storm HunterNo.310
Olivia GadeckiNo.101+1
Destanee AiavaNo.158+9
Maya JointNo.187+2
Jamiee FourlisNo.188+2
Maddison InglisNo.190+18
Kimberly BirrellNo.205-1
Daria SavilleNo.226+3
Petra HuleNo.228+3
Men's singles

Omar Jasika has achieved a new career high, moving up three places to world No.181. The Victorian has risen 164 spots in 2024, spelling a career-best season.


Jasika earned Australian Open qualification in January, before going on a 27-match winning streak between August and October.


In other ranking movers, Alex Bolt rose two spots to world No.158 after reaching the round of 16 in Kobe. Blake Mott also rose seven places after he reached his first final since September last year at the M25 event in Brisbane where he fell to Blake Ellis.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankingMove
Alex de MinaurNo.90
Alexei PopyrinNo.240
Jordan ThompsonNo.260
Chris O'ConnellNo.65+1
Aleksandar VukicNo.69+2
Rinky HijikataNo.73+1
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.77+2
James DuckworthNo.82-5
Adam WaltonNo.900
Max PurcellNo.1030

