Ranking movers: Doubles success sees Perez and Peers rise

Women's doubles
A semifinals appearance at the WTA Finals has seen Ellen Perez rise two spots in the latest rankings to world No.13.
Competing at the year-end event for the second consecutive year, Perez and partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez again reached the semifinal stage after winning two of their three group matches.
Seeded sixth in Riyadh, Perez and Melichar-Martinez lost to eventual champions Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski 7-6(7) 6-1 in the final four.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Ellen Perez
|No.13
|+2
|Storm Hunter
|No.31
|0
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.102
|+1
|Destanee Aiava
|No.167
|0
|Maya Joint
|No.189
|-2
|Jamiee Fourlis
|No.190
|-2
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.204
|0
|Maddison Inglis
|No.208
|-1
|Daria Saville
|No.229
|-3
|Alana Parnaby
|No.231
|-3
Men's doubles
John Peers has risen eight spots to world No.35 after winning the Serbia Open.
Scintillating form has contributed to the 36-year-old's rapid rise in recent months, following his partnership revival with Jamie Murray. Their title in Belgrade marks the second title for the pair within three weeks.
Tristan Schoolkate is back in the Australian top 10 after making the semifinals of the Matsuyama Challenger. Partnering Li Tu, the duo won their first two matches without conceding a set, before withdrawing from the tournament. The run bumps Schoolkate up five spots to world No.134.
Meanwhile, a maiden Challenger doubles title for Patrick Harper in Knoxville has resulted in a new career-high ranking for the 24-year-old. He moves up 42 spots to world No.201.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Jordan Thompson
|No.5
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.10
|0
|Matt Ebden
|No.11
|0
|John Peers
|No.35
|+8
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.65
|-1
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.97
|+2
|Matthew Romios
|No.101
|-1
|Thomas Fancutt
|No.119
|+2
|Tristan Schoolkate
|No.134
|+5
|Luke Saville
|No.135
|-3
Men's singles
Chris O'Connell finished his ATP season on a high, reaching the quarterfinals in Belgrade. His first quarterfinals appearance at an ATP event since the Adelaide International in January, it propelled the 30-year-old to world No.66, a rise of five places.
Alex Bolt has reached his highest ranking in nearly three years following his efforts in Matsuyama. Making his first Challenger final in 10 months has resulted in a rise of 19 spots to world No.160.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.9
|-1
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.24
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.26
|0
|Chris O'Connell
|No.66
|+5
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.71
|-2
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.74
|-1
|James Duckworth
|No.77
|0
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.79
|0
|Adam Walton
|No.90
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.103
|-5
Women's singles
A dream run at Colombia's Cali Open for 22-year-old Tina Smith has seen the youngster skyrocket up the ranks. Rising 44 places, Smith reached the semifinals in Cali as a qualifier - the biggest run of her career.
Astra Sharma is back in the ranking movers this week after her performance at the Dow Tennis Classic in Midland. Advancing to a singles quarterfinal for the first time in four months, Sharma climbed 11 positions to world No.249.
Talia Gibson has also risen to a new career high, improving one spot to world No.125. It comes after an impressive final quarter of 2024.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.85
|-1
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.90
|0
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.115
|-3
|Maya Joint
|No.119
|-3
|Daria Saville
|No.120
|-2
|Talia Gibson
|No.125
|+1
|Arina Rodionova
|No.134
|-15
|Taylah Preston
|No.156
|-1
|Maddison Inglis
|No.161
|0
|Priscilla Hon
|No.193
|-1
