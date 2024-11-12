Ranking movers: Doubles success sees Perez and Peers rise

Women's doubles

A semifinals appearance at the WTA Finals has seen Ellen Perez rise two spots in the latest rankings to world No.13.

Competing at the year-end event for the second consecutive year, Perez and partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez again reached the semifinal stage after winning two of their three group matches.

Seeded sixth in Riyadh, Perez and Melichar-Martinez lost to eventual champions Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski 7-6(7) 6-1 in the final four.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.13 +2 Storm Hunter No.31 0 Olivia Gadecki No.102 +1 Destanee Aiava No.167 0 Maya Joint No.189 -2 Jamiee Fourlis No.190 -2 Kimberly Birrell No.204 0 Maddison Inglis No.208 -1 Daria Saville No.229 -3 Alana Parnaby No.231 -3

Men's doubles

John Peers has risen eight spots to world No.35 after winning the Serbia Open.

Scintillating form has contributed to the 36-year-old's rapid rise in recent months, following his partnership revival with Jamie Murray. Their title in Belgrade marks the second title for the pair within three weeks.

Tristan Schoolkate is back in the Australian top 10 after making the semifinals of the Matsuyama Challenger. Partnering Li Tu, the duo won their first two matches without conceding a set, before withdrawing from the tournament. The run bumps Schoolkate up five spots to world No.134.

Meanwhile, a maiden Challenger doubles title for Patrick Harper in Knoxville has resulted in a new career-high ranking for the 24-year-old. He moves up 42 spots to world No.201.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.5 0 Max Purcell No.10 0 Matt Ebden No.11 0 John Peers No.35 +8 John-Patrick Smith No.65 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.97 +2 Matthew Romios No.101 -1 Thomas Fancutt No.119 +2 Tristan Schoolkate No.134 +5 Luke Saville No.135 -3

Men's singles

Chris O'Connell finished his ATP season on a high, reaching the quarterfinals in Belgrade. His first quarterfinals appearance at an ATP event since the Adelaide International in January, it propelled the 30-year-old to world No.66, a rise of five places.

Alex Bolt has reached his highest ranking in nearly three years following his efforts in Matsuyama. Making his first Challenger final in 10 months has resulted in a rise of 19 spots to world No.160.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.9 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.24 0 Jordan Thompson No.26 0 Chris O'Connell No.66 +5 Aleksandar Vukic No.71 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.74 -1 James Duckworth No.77 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.79 0 Adam Walton No.90 0 Max Purcell No.103 -5

Women's singles

A dream run at Colombia's Cali Open for 22-year-old Tina Smith has seen the youngster skyrocket up the ranks. Rising 44 places, Smith reached the semifinals in Cali as a qualifier - the biggest run of her career.

Astra Sharma is back in the ranking movers this week after her performance at the Dow Tennis Classic in Midland. Advancing to a singles quarterfinal for the first time in four months, Sharma climbed 11 positions to world No.249.

Talia Gibson has also risen to a new career high, improving one spot to world No.125. It comes after an impressive final quarter of 2024.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.85 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.90 0 Kimberly Birrell No.115 -3 Maya Joint No.119 -3 Daria Saville No.120 -2 Talia Gibson No.125 +1 Arina Rodionova No.134 -15 Taylah Preston No.156 -1 Maddison Inglis No.161 0 Priscilla Hon No.193 -1

