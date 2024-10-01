Rankings movers: O’Connell on verge of top-70 return

Men's singles

Former world No.53 Chris O'Connell is on the brink of returning to the top 70 for the first time since June after jumping eight spots in the latest live ATP Rankings on Tuesday.

O'Connell returned to world No.71 after he won through qualifying and defeated world No.35 Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Tokyo ATP 500 event last week.

American Alex Michelson stopped the 30-year-old in the round of 16.

James McCabe's standout week at the Nonthaburi Challenger event in Thailand bolstered his ranking 25 spots to world No.272.

The 21-year-old scored successive wins over former Australian Open finalist Aslan Karatsev and world No.92 Arthur Cazaux to reach the semifinals.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Live rank Move Alex de Minaur No.11 0 Alexei Popyrin No.24 -1 Jordan Thompson No.28 +1 Chris O'Connell No.71 +8 James Duckworth No.75 -3 Rinky Hijikata No.78 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.79 -1 Max Purcell No.90 -1 Aleksandar Vukic No.91 -1 Adam Walton No.95 -1

Women's singles

Jaimee Fourlis's third ITF singles semifinal of the season at the Berkeley W35 event in the US marked the 25-year-old's first semifinal since her ITF title in Amstelveen, the Netherlands in July.

Following a six-match losing streak that ended in June, Fourlis has compiled an 11-3 record at ITF level. Her latest result lifted her 34 places from world No.400 to No.366.

Kimberly Birrell climbed nine spots to world No.137 after winning through qualifying in Beijing. The former world No.100 fell to lucky loser Kamilla Rakhimova in the opening round, the same player she defeated in the final round of qualifying.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Live rank Move Olivia Gadecki No.83 +1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.105 +2 Arina Rodionova No.112 +2 Maya Joint No.113 0 Daria Saville No.115 -16 Talia Gibson No.135 -6 Kimberly Birrell No.137 +9 Taylah Preston No.155 -16 Destanee Aiava No.178 +2 Maddison Inglis No.186 -2

Men's doubles

Luke Saville's title-winning run at the Charleston Challenger in the US has delivered a doubles rankings boost of 14 spots to world No.133.

The former doubles world No.23 teamed with compatriot Tristan Schoolkate, who climbed 11 places to world No.146 as a result.

The duo's beaten opponents in the final, fellow Aussies Blake Ellis and Adam Walton, also made sizeable gains. Ellis leapt 39 spots to a career-high world No.156 and Walton 48 places to world No.178.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Live rank Move Matt Ebden No.5 0 Jordan Thompson No.7 0 Max Purcell No.8 0 Rinky Hijikata No.51 -1 John Peers No.54 +2 John-Patrick Smith No.59 0 Matthew Romios No.98 +1 Luke Saville No.133 +14 Calum Puttergill No.142 0 Thomas Fancutt No.145 -1

Women's doubles

On top of her singles rankings jump, Fourlis' doubles rankings also climbed following the Berkeley W35 event.

While she and partner Viktoria Hruncakova fell in the opening round of the ITF event, Fourlis still gained seven places to hit world No.267.

Birrell's four-place doubles ranking improvement has lifted her to a career-best world No.161.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Live rank Move Ellen Perez No.11 0 Storm Hunter No.21 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.79 +2 Destanee Aiava No.158 -12 Kimberly Birrell No.161 +4 Maddison Inglis No.188 -12 Talia Gibson No.201 -13 Maya Joint No.210 0 Daria Saville No.229 -34 Alana Parnaby No.252 -4

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!