Rankings movers: O’Connell on verge of top-70 return

Men's singles
Former world No.53 Chris O'Connell is on the brink of returning to the top 70 for the first time since June after jumping eight spots in the latest live ATP Rankings on Tuesday.
O'Connell returned to world No.71 after he won through qualifying and defeated world No.35 Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Tokyo ATP 500 event last week.
American Alex Michelson stopped the 30-year-old in the round of 16.
James McCabe's standout week at the Nonthaburi Challenger event in Thailand bolstered his ranking 25 spots to world No.272.
The 21-year-old scored successive wins over former Australian Open finalist Aslan Karatsev and world No.92 Arthur Cazaux to reach the semifinals.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Live rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.11
|0
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.24
|-1
|Jordan Thompson
|No.28
|+1
|Chris O'Connell
|No.71
|+8
|James Duckworth
|No.75
|-3
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.78
|-2
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.79
|-1
|Max Purcell
|No.90
|-1
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.91
|-1
|Adam Walton
|No.95
|-1
Women's singles
Jaimee Fourlis's third ITF singles semifinal of the season at the Berkeley W35 event in the US marked the 25-year-old's first semifinal since her ITF title in Amstelveen, the Netherlands in July.
Following a six-match losing streak that ended in June, Fourlis has compiled an 11-3 record at ITF level. Her latest result lifted her 34 places from world No.400 to No.366.
Kimberly Birrell climbed nine spots to world No.137 after winning through qualifying in Beijing. The former world No.100 fell to lucky loser Kamilla Rakhimova in the opening round, the same player she defeated in the final round of qualifying.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Live rank
|Move
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.83
|+1
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.105
|+2
|Arina Rodionova
|No.112
|+2
|Maya Joint
|No.113
|0
|Daria Saville
|No.115
|-16
|Talia Gibson
|No.135
|-6
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.137
|+9
|Taylah Preston
|No.155
|-16
|Destanee Aiava
|No.178
|+2
|Maddison Inglis
|No.186
|-2
Men's doubles
Luke Saville's title-winning run at the Charleston Challenger in the US has delivered a doubles rankings boost of 14 spots to world No.133.
The former doubles world No.23 teamed with compatriot Tristan Schoolkate, who climbed 11 places to world No.146 as a result.
The duo's beaten opponents in the final, fellow Aussies Blake Ellis and Adam Walton, also made sizeable gains. Ellis leapt 39 spots to a career-high world No.156 and Walton 48 places to world No.178.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Live rank
|Move
|Matt Ebden
|No.5
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.7
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.8
|0
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.51
|-1
|John Peers
|No.54
|+2
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.59
|0
|Matthew Romios
|No.98
|+1
|Luke Saville
|No.133
|+14
|Calum Puttergill
|No.142
|0
|Thomas Fancutt
|No.145
|-1
Women's doubles
On top of her singles rankings jump, Fourlis' doubles rankings also climbed following the Berkeley W35 event.
While she and partner Viktoria Hruncakova fell in the opening round of the ITF event, Fourlis still gained seven places to hit world No.267.
Birrell's four-place doubles ranking improvement has lifted her to a career-best world No.161.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Live rank
|Move
|Ellen Perez
|No.11
|0
|Storm Hunter
|No.21
|+1
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.79
|+2
|Destanee Aiava
|No.158
|-12
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.161
|+4
|Maddison Inglis
|No.188
|-12
|Talia Gibson
|No.201
|-13
|Maya Joint
|No.210
|0
|Daria Saville
|No.229
|-34
|Alana Parnaby
|No.252
|-4
