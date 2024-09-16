Aussie weekly wrap: O'Connell among multiple Australian title winners

It has been a huge week in Australian tennis, with many players recording outstanding results across the globe.

The Australian Davis Cup team secured a place in November's finals after finishing second during the group stage in Spain. While in Mexico, Olivia Gadecki enjoyed an stunning breakout run to become the first Australian to reach a WTA 500 singles final since Ash Barty in January 2022.

A total of six Australians players claimed professional titles this week, with a further seven claiming titles on the ITF junior tour.

An Australian team also took home 12 medals, including four golds, from the 2024 Virtus World Tennis Championships in France.

This week's most outstanding performers include ...

Olivia Gadecki: The 22-year-old advanced to her career-biggest singles final at a WTA 500 tournament in Guadalajara (Mexico). Gadecki scored four consecutive top-100 wins, including an upset against world No.11 Danielle Collins, in an impressive run.

Chris O'Connell: The 30-year-old scooped the singles title at an ATP Challenger tournament in Guangzhou (China). This is O'Connell's sixth career ATP Challenger singles title and his first since September 2023.

Marc Polmans: The 27-year-old was a singles quarterfinalist at the ATP Challenger tournament in Guangzhou. This was Polmans' third quarterfinal appearance of the season and first since April.

Blake Bayldon and Thomas Fancutt: The Aussie pair advanced to the doubles semifinals at the ATP Challenger tournament in Guangzhou. This was 25-year-old Bayldon's eighth appearance in a doubles semifinal this season and 29-year-old Fancutt's 11th.

Bernard Tomic: The 31-year-old was a singles quarterfinalist at an ATP Challenger tournament in Las Vegas (USA). This was Tomic's 10th quarterfinal appearance of the season.

Talia Gibson: The 20-year-old starred at an Australian Pro Tour event in her hometown of Perth. Gibson won her first singles title of the season at the ITF 75 tournament. This takes her career tally to six ITF singles titles.

Maddison Inglis: The 26-year-old was a singles finalist at the Australian Pro Tour event in Perth. This was Inglis' third singles final appearance of the season.

Talia Gibson and Maddison Inglis: The Western Australian locals combined to win their first professional doubles title together at the ITF 75 tournament in Perth. This is Gibson's ninth career ITF doubles title and her first this year, while it is Inglis' seventh career doubles title and also her first of the season.

Destanee Aiava: The 24-year-old was a singles semifinalist at the ITF 75 tournament in Perth. This improved Aiava's recent record to six wins from her past eight matches.

Lizette Cabrera: The 26-year-old made the most of a wildcard at the ITF 75 tournament in Perth, progressing to the singles semifinals. Cabrera has now won seven of her past nine matches on the ITF Tour.

Omar Jasika: The 27-year-old extended his winning streak to 17 matches as he scooped the singles title at an ITF 25 tournament in Darwin. This is Jasika's fifth title of the season and his third from the past three weeks.

Jake Delaney: The 27-year-old recorded a runner-up finish in the singles event at the ITF 25 tournament in Darwin. This was Delaney's fifth career ITF singles final appearance and his third this season.

Joshua Charlton and Jake Delaney: The Aussie duo claimed the doubles title at the ITF 25 tournament in Darwin. This is 25-year-old Charlton's eighth doubles title of the season, while it is 27-year-old Delaney's third title in as many weeks.

Matt Hulme: The 25-year-old was a doubles finalist with New Zealand's James Watt at the ITF 25 tournament in Darwin. This was the duo's third Australian Pro Tour doubles final appearance this season.

Enzo Aguiard: The 22-year-old, who has been playing college tennis with the University of Alabama, advanced to his first singles semifinal on the ITF Tour this week. Aguiard made his semifinal breakthrough at the ITF 25 tournament in Darwin.

Ty Host: The 17-year-old advanced to the boys' singles final at an ITF J200 tournament in Durban (South Africa). Host has now won 17 of his past 21 matches on the ITF junior tour.

Jake Dembo: The 16-year-old scooped the boys' singles title at an ITF J100 tournament in Kuching (Malaysia). This is Dembo's second - and biggest - ITF junior singles title.

Sarah Mildren: The 16-year-old won her first ITF junior singles title at the ITF J100 tournament in Kuching. Mildren also claimed the girls' doubles title with 17-year-old Aussie Elizabeth Ivanov. This is the third ITF junior doubles title for each player and their first together.

Kimiko Cooper: The 16-year-old was a girls' singles finalist at the ITF J100 tournament in Kuching. Cooper was also a girls' doubles finalist alongside Japan's Ichino Horikawa.

Taylor Burke: The 15-year-old won the girls' singles title at an ITF J30 tournament in Petit Camp Phoenix (Mauritis) without dropping a set. This is Burke's first singles title on the ITF junior tour. She was also a girls' doubles finalist alongside Botswana's Nina Sekonopo.

Michael Smith: The 17-year-old swept the boys' singles and doubles titles (partnering fellow Australian Bryan Dickson) at an ITF J30 tournament in Adelaide. This is Smith's third ITF junior singles title of the season and second in the past fortnight. This is also his third doubles title won alongside 17-year-old Dickson this year.

Kristina Tai: The 17-year-old combined with Japan's Kasumi Hirayama to win the girls' doubles title at the ITF J30 tournament in Adelaide. This is Tai's sixth ITF junior doubles title. She was also a singles finalist at the tournament.

