Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis at age five
  • At 13, became the youngest-ever competitor in the Tennis West State League
  • Trains at the National Tennis Academy in Brisbane
  • Represented Australia in the 2023 Junior Davis Cup competition
  • Played in the inaugural 14-and-under boys’ singles competition at Wimbledon 2022
  • Describes his game style as an aggressive counterpuncher
  • If he could steal any stroke from another player, would take Nick Kyrgios’ serve
  • Long-term goal is to be top-100 player and compete at all four Grand Slams
  • Dream is to become world’s No.1 player

Off Court

  • Lists Rafael Nadal as his biggest inspiration – I just love the way he competes and just fights for every point
  • Enjoys playing golf and Xbox

Statistics

Key statistics

LivesPerth, Western Australia, Australia
PlaysRight-handed

Gallery