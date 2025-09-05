- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis at age five
- At 13, became the youngest-ever competitor in the Tennis West State League
- Trains at the National Tennis Academy in Brisbane
- Represented Australia in the 2023 Junior Davis Cup competition
- Played in the inaugural 14-and-under boys’ singles competition at Wimbledon 2022
- Describes his game style as an aggressive counterpuncher
- If he could steal any stroke from another player, would take Nick Kyrgios’ serve
- Long-term goal is to be top-100 player and compete at all four Grand Slams
- Dream is to become world’s No.1 player
Off Court
- Lists Rafael Nadal as his biggest inspiration – I just love the way he competes and just fights for every point
- Enjoys playing golf and Xbox
Statistics
Key statistics
|Lives
|Perth, Western Australia, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
Latest news
Gallery
Jake Dembo at the 2025 Australian Open
Jake Dembo in action during Round 1 Boys’ Singles on Court 5 at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Jake Dembo at the 2025 Australian Open
Jake Dembo celebrates during round 1 Boys’ Doubles on court 13 at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Jake Dembo at the 2025 Australian Open
Jake Dembo in action during round 1 Boys’ Doubles on court 13 at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Jake Dembo training at Queensland Tennis Centre
National Tennis Academy player Jake Dembo hitting at Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane on March 29, 2023.
Jake Dembo at the 2025 Australian Open
Jake Dembo in action during round 1 on court 13 at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
