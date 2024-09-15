Gadecki advances to career-biggest singles final at Guadalajara

Olivia Gadecki has continued her magical run at a WTA 500 tournament in Guadalajara, scoring a fourth consecutive top-100 victory to reach the final.

The 22-year-old from the Gold Coast recorded a commanding 6-2 6-3 victory today against world No.80 Camila Osorio in the semifinals.

A confident Gadecki only dropped serve once, late in the second set, across the 79-minute encounter.

"I'm really happy with the way I played today and the way I carried myself," Gadecki said. "And thrilled to be in the final."

It continues a stunning breakthrough for world No.152 Gadecki, who had recorded just two career top-100 wins prior to this tournament.

After earning her spot in the draw through qualifying, she has now defeated five consecutive higher-ranked opponents and only lost a single set along the way.

Gadecki's Guadalajara run Round Opponent Rank Score Q1R Timea Babos (HUN) No.264 6-2 6-3 Q2R [3] Maya Joint (AUS) No.111 6-1 6-3 1R Sloane Stephens (USA) No.63 6-4 6-3 2R [2] Danielle Collins (USA) No.11 6-3 6-3 QF Martina Trevisan (ITA) No.99 6-2 3-6 6-1 SF Camila Osorio (COL) No.80 6-2 6-3

This propels Gadecki into her maiden WTA final and sees her become the first Australian to reach a WTA 500 singles final since Ash Barty won the Adelaide International title in January 2022.

Gadecki will now play world No.43 Magdalena Frech of Poland for the title.

"I'm going to enjoy the moment and we'll just see what happens," the Aussie qualifier said.

By reaching the final, Gadecki is projected to soar into the world's top 100 and overtake Daria Saville as Australia's top-ranked woman.

"Being in the top 100 has been a massive goal of mine since I was very young, and to now be in that range is incredible," an elated Gadecki said.

If she wins the title, Gadecki could potentially break into the world's top 60.

Aussies in action - Guadalajara

RESULTS

Women's singles, semifinals

[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Camila Osorio (COL) 6-2 6-3

COMING UP

Women's singles, final

[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [5] Magdalena Frech (POL)

> VIEW: Guadalajara women's singles draw

