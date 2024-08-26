Ranking movers: Rinky Hijikata hits new heights

Men's singles

Rinky Hijikata sits at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

The 23-year-old rises three places to world No.62 after advancing to his fourth tour-level quarterfinal of the season at an ATP 250 tournament in Winston-Salem.

Hijikata, who was ranked world No.111 at this time last year, improves his previous best of world No.65 achieved earlier this month.

There's good news too for Bernard Tomic, who rises two places to world No.235. This is the 31-year-old's highest ranking since June 2021.

Jacob Bradshaw is the biggest mover of the week, with the 21-year-old improving 22 spots to a career-high world No.522.

There are also new career-highs for 25-year-old Blake Ellis (up two spots to world No.343) and 24-year-old Matthew Dellavedova (rising one place to world No.386).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.10 0 Alexei Popyrin No.28 0 Jordan Thompson No.32 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.62 +3 James Duckworth No.70 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.86 -2 Chris O'Connell No.87 -1 Aleksandar Vukic No.92 +2 Adam Walton No.95 +1 Max Purcell No.97 -6

Women's singles

Ajla Tomljanovic continues to charge back up the WTA Tour singles rankings, reclaiming the Australian No.2 position in the latest edition.

The 31-year-old has improved her ranking by 174 positions since the start of the year, despite missing several months through injury.

Maya Joint is celebrating another career-high this week, rising one spot to world No.135. Incredibly, it is the 23rd time this season that the promising 18-year-old has achieved a new career-best.

Joint is set to make her Grand Slam main-draw debut at this week's US Open, after being among a record-breaking six Australians to qualify in New York.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.95 -2 Ajla Tomljanovic No.118 +1 Arina Rodionova No.119 -1 Maya Joint No.135 +1 Taylah Preston No.145 0 Kimberly Birrell No.147 0 Astra Sharma No.150 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.154 0 Storm Hunter No.168 -6 Talia Gibson No.170 +2

Men's doubles

After tallying nine wins from his past 10 matches, John Peers has been rewarded in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 36-year-old, whose impressive run began with winning an Olympic gold medal in Paris, rises four places to world No.54 this week.

Joshua Charlton is also in stellar form, winning 13 of his 15 past matches. This sees the 25-year-old jump up nine spots to a new career-high of world No.261.

Edward Winter is the biggest mover of the week, rising 31 positions to world No.315 after reaching his first ATP Challenger final at a tournament in China.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.3 0 Jordan Thompson No.13 0 Max Purcell No.18 0 Rinky Hijikata No.51 0 John Peers No.54 +4 John-Patrick Smith No.64 0 Matthew Romios No.96 0 Luke Saville No.133 +1 Calum Puttergill No.149 0 Thomas Fancutt No.150 0

Women's doubles

Ellen Perez remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings, with the 28-year-old set to enter the final Grand Slam of the season at world No.10.

The biggest mover of the week is Tenika McGiffin, who rises 14 spots to world No.403. This follows the 25-year-old winning her first professional doubles title at an ITF event in America.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ellen Perez No.10 -1 Storm Hunter No.16 0 Olivia Gadecki No.81 0 Destanee Aiava No.141 -7 Daria Saville No.155 -1 Kimberly Birrell No.168 -2 Maddison Inglis No.182 -2 Talia Gibson No.227 -14 Maya Joint No.242 +1 Alana Parnaby No.245 +1

