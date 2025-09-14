Davis Cup: Hijikata's dream debut before delighted home crowd

Rinky Hijikata could not have asked for a better start to his Davis Cup career.

Battling the pressure of their Belgian opponents potentially claiming a 3-0 sweep in their Davis Cup Qualifier 2nd Round, the 24-year-old Australian looked right at home.

Hijikata and fellow Sydneysider Jordan Thompson breathed new life into the tie, coming from a set down to claim Australia’s first rubber of the weekend.

“It was great, the tie’s still going, [so] the job’s not finished,” Hijikata said. “I’ve got full faith in whoever’s playing the two singles [rubbers]. I’m going to be on the sideline getting up and about as much as I can, and I’m backing the boys in.”

Hijikata has played in arguably Australia’s biggest men’s doubles match, the Australian Open final, which he won in 2023 alongside compatriot Jason Kubler.

However, the Davis Cup doubles rubber was nothing like he had previously experienced.

“Probably today [was louder than the Australian Open 2023 men’s doubles final], to be honest. Our doubles final didn’t start till like midnight,” the doubles world No.60 said.

“This was my first time playing a tour-level match in Sydney, and I’ve come here watching matches and dreamt of playing on KRA (Ken Rosewall Arena). For me, it was a dream come true.”

Australia had its back against the wall in the doubles tie, facing three break points at 3-3 in the second set. However, Hijikata and Thompson remained composed as they went on to secure victory.

“It (the momentum) can change very quickly. We’re up six-two in that first-set tiebreaker, and we lost that set.” Thompson said.

“We had a few break points against us halfway through the second and we dug them out and I think we broke the next game.

“We’ve just got to keep our cool and just keep going about our business. I think we returned well enough to give ourselves a chance and we came out on top.”

Now trailing 2-1, Australian singles No.1 Alex de Minaur can level the tie with victory over Bergs.