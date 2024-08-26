Ten Australians to contest doubles at US Open 2024

The doubles draws are set for US Open 2024.

World No.3 Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna are the No.2 seeds in the men's doubles draw. The reigning Australian Open champions, who were finalists in New York last year, begin their 2024 campaign against Dutch duo Sander Arends and Robin Haase.

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson are the seventh seeds. The Wimbledon runners-up, who have won 31 of their 37 matches together this season and currently sit at career-high rankings, have been pitted against American Marcos Giron and Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening round.

John Peers and Brit Jamie Murray are teaming up at a Grand Slam for the first time in nine years. The experienced duo, who were finalists at Flushing Meadows in their last appearance together in 2015, made an encouraging start to their reunion by reaching the semifinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Winston-Salem last week. The unseeded pair face Swede Andre Goransson and Dutchman Sam Verbeek in the opening round.

Thanasi Kokkinakis and his Dutch partner Tallon Griekspoor take on the No.11 seeds, Dutchman Wesley Koolhof and Croatian Nikola Mektic, while John-Patrick Smith and his German partner Andrea Mies meet Czech Tomas Machac and China's Zhang Zhizhen, who were Australian Open semifinalists earlier this year and took home the Olympic gold and silver medals respectively in mixed doubles at Paris earlier this month.

Rinky Hijikata rounds out the Australian contenders alongside his British partner Lloyd Glasspool.

US Open 2024Men's doubles, first round [2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Sander Arends (NED)/Robin Haase (NED) [7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)/Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) John Peers (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Sam Verbeek (NED) Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) v Diego Hidalgo (COL)/Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v Tomas Machac (CZE)/Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Tallon Griekspoor (NED) v [11] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Nikola Mektic (CRO)

> VIEW: Full US Open 2024 men's doubles draw

World No.10 Ellen Perez leads the Australian charge in the women's doubles competition.

The 28-year-old and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez are the fifth seeds and making their third consecutive US Open appearance as a team.

Looking to improve on a semifinal appearance in 2022, they begin their 2024 campaign against American wildcards McCartney Kessler and Sabrina Santamaria.

Olivia Gadecki (partnering Chinese Taipei's Wu Fang-Hsien) and Ajla Tomljanovic (teaming with Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova) also feature in the draw.

US Open 2024Women's doubles, first round [5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [WC] McCartney Kessler (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE) v Camila Osorio (COL)/Alycia Parks (USA) Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) v Petra Martic (CRO)/Shelby Rogers (USA)

> VIEW: Full US Open 2024 women's doubles draw

Four Australians will also contest the mixed doubles competition.

This includes Ebden, who is seeded fourth alongside Czech Barbora Krejcikova. This is the first time the 36-year-old has teamed up with the reigning Wimbledon singles champion.

US Open 2024Mixed doubles, first round [4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) v Austin Krajicek (USA)/Chan Hao-Ching (TPE) Max Purcell (AUS)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR) v [WC] Kaylan Bigun (USA)/Iva Jovic (USA) John Peers (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Rafael Matos (BRA)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) Sander Gille (BEL)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Sadio Doumbia (FRA)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)

> VIEW: Full US Open 2024 mixed doubles draw

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!