Rankings movers: Thompson breaks new ground after Washington run

Men's singles

Jordan Thompson's career-best season has broken new ground following his run to the Washington ATP 500 quarterfinals last week.

The Sydneysider climbed to his highest ranking of world No.30, realising a goal he declared during the grass-court swing.

The 30-year-old started the season at world No.55 and closed to the cusp of the top 30 after he snared his first tour-level singles trophy at the Los Cabos ATP 500 event in February.

> READ: Ebden/Peers win gold in Paris, Thompson hits high mark

Thompson fell to his Madrid Masters doubles-winning partner and eventual champion Sebastian Korda in the US capital, but his last-eight finish was enough to lift him three spots in within the seeds for the US Open should he maintain his position.

Thanasi Kokkinakis also benefitted from a strong Washington campaign. The 28-year-old jumped 10 spots to world No.81 after he defeated two of his countrymen, Max Purcell and Aleksandar Vukic, back-to-back to reach the third round.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.7 -1 Jordan Thompson No.30 +3 Max Purcell No.59 0 Alexei Popyrin No.62

Rinky Hijikata No.74 +6 James Duckworth No.80 +1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.81 +10 Aleksandar Vukic No.83 +2 Adam Walton No.86 +3 Chris O'Connell No.88 +6

Women's singles

+1

Daria Saville has held her position as the top-ranked Australian woman this week, rising one place to No.91 despite no points being on offer at the Paris Olympics.

Her Olympic teammate Ajla Tomljanovic also rose one spot to world No.123, now just five places off reclaiming the Australian No.2 position.

While Astra Sharma did not play last week, she was the only other woman in Australia's top 10 who climbed in the rankings, up one spot to world No.149.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.91 +1 Arina Rodionova No.118 -11 Ajla Tomljanovic No.123 +1 Maya Joint No.140 0 Kimberly Birrell No.144 -11 Taylah Preston No.148 0 Astra Sharma No.149 +1 Storm Hunter No.164 -1 Talia Gibson No.167 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.172 -7

Men's doubles

Thompson's milestone week in Washington was not limited to singles after he and Purcell combined to reach the doubles semifinals.

The Wimbledon doubles finalists both entered the world's top 20 as a result - Thompson for the first time at No.18 after he climbed six spots, while Purcell improved four places to No.19, his equal-highest mark.

It means Australia has three men in the top 20 in doubles with one half of the Olympic doubles gold medal-winning duo Matt Ebden steady at world No.3.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.3 0 Jordan Thompson No.18 +6 Max Purcell No.19 +4 Rinky Hijikata No.51 0 John Peers No.57 +2 John-Patrick Smith No.64 0 Matthew Romios No.107 0 Luke Saville No.134 +3 Calum Puttergill No.145 +2 Thomas Fancutt No.151 +10

Women's doubles

Destanee Aiava has climbed to a career-high doubles mark this week, up two places to No.133.

Australian Olympian Ellen Perez, while not competing for points in Paris, climbed one place to world No.9.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.8 0 Ellen Perez No.9 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.65 -1 Destanee Aiava No.133 +2 Daria Saville No.155 0 Kimberly Birrell No.170 +1 Maddison Inglis No.191 +2 Talia Gibson No.213 +3 Alana Parnaby No.242 +4 Kaylah McPhee No.256 +3

