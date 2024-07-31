Kokkinakis fends off cramping Purcell in Washington first round

Thanasi Kokkinakis has set an all-Australian second-round showdown with 14th seed Aleksandar Vukic at the Washington ATP 500 event after overcoming cramping compatriot Max Purcell on Wednesday.

The world No.91 bounced back 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3 in a two-hour, 15-minute clash against the 59th-ranked Sydneysider, who was unable to complete the final point of the match due to severe cramping.

After saving two match points on serve at 3-5 in the deciding set, Purcell rolled in a serve before he hunched over unable continue after his right hand seized up.

The two were able to share a light-hearted moment at net when Kokkinakis shook Purcell's little finger and helped unfurl his hand from around the racquet.

It was Kokkinakis' first win since he saved four match points to stun Felix Auger-Aliassime from two sets down in the opening round at Wimbledon and his first match since he was forced to retire with a knee injury in the second round at SW19 against Lucas Pouille.

Chris O'Connell, meanwhile, was unable to back up his firt-round win over Harold Mayot. He fell to American 13th seed Brandon Nakashima 6-2 6-2.

Kokkinakis will look to extend his head-to-head record against Vukic to 2-0 having also beaten him on hard court in the Adelaide quarterfinals en route to his maiden ATP title in 2022. The winner will take on fourth seed Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals.

Purcell managed to recover in time to return to court later in the day when he and Jordan Thompson defeated countryman John-Patrick Smith and Colombian Diego Hidalgo 6-2 6-3.

The second seeds, seeking their fourth title together this year, await seventh seeds Julian Cash and Robert Galloway or wildcards Korda and Alex Michelsen for a semifinal berth.

