Aussie weekly wrap: Ebden/Peers clinch gold in Paris, Thompson hits career-high mark

Perth neighbours Matt Ebden and John Peers added an Olympic gold medal to an already-impressive Grand Slam-winning resume after defeating back-to-back American duos in Paris.

The unseeded 36-year-olds followed in the footsteps of Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde, who triumphed at the Atlanta 1996 Games, staging a rousing comeback against fourth seeds Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram, 6-7(6) 7-6(1) [10-8].

It followed a straight-sets semifinal victory over American eventual bronze medallists Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.





On hard courts in the United States, Jordan Thompson continued his career-best season with a quarterfinal run at the Washington ATP 500 event on hard court, while Li Tu brought down two top-four seeds en route to the Lexington ATP Challenger final.

This week's top performers include:

Matt Ebden: Trailing a set and a break in the gold medal match, Ebden and Peers rallied to realise their dream in the French capital. Completed before his wife and son on Court Philippe Chatrier, it added to Ebden's Wimbledon 2022 and Australian Open 2024 men's doubles trophies and 2013 Australian Open mixed doubles triumph.

John Peers: Combing with Ebden, Peers delivered Australia its seventh Olympic tennis medal before his wife and daughters. The 2017 Australian Open and 2022 US Open mixed doubles champion had previously won Olympic mixed doubles bronze alongside Ash Barty in Tokyo three years ago.

Jordan Thompson: The 30-year-old climbed to world No.30, his highest ranking, following his Washington quarterfinal, where he fell to his Madrid title-winning doubles partner Sebastian Korda in straight sets. On top of his eighth singles quarterfinal of the season, Thompson and Max Purcell reached the doubles semifinals.

Thanasi Kokkinakis: The South Australian ended painfully short of a maiden ATP 500 quarterfinal after he did not manage to convert two match points against Korda in the third round in Washington and injury forced his retirement in the deciding set.

Max Purcell: Thompson and Purcell continued their success on North American hard courts where they reached their seventh ATP doubles semifinal of the season in Washington. The pair has now reached the quarterfinals or better in their past five events.

Li Tu: The 28-year-old Tu made his second ATP Challenger final in Lexington, United States, where he succumbed to Brazilian Joao Fonseca. It was his third final of 2024, following M25 events back-to-back in Traralgon. Despite the defeat it was enough to lift him back inside the top 200.

Gabriella da Silva Fick: The 23-year-old Da Silva Fick advanced to her fourth M35 singles quarterfinal of the year at an ITF event in Roehampton, United Kingdom. It lifted Da Silva Fick's record for the year to a career-best 15-12.

Blake Mott: Top seed at the Roehampton M25 event, Mott made the singles semifinal to improve his record on grass to 3-3 at ITF level this season. It was his third straight ITF quarterfinal.

Jacob Bradshaw: The 21-year-old Bradshaw advanced to the quarterfinals at an M15 event in Monastir, Tunisia. It was the world No.555's fifth ITF-level quarterfinal this year and improved his mark to 20-16 for the season.

Matthew Christopher Romios: Seeded fourth alongside Italian Marco Bortolotti, Romios made the doubles semi-finals on clay at the San Marino ATP Challenger event. It was his seventh Challenger-level doubles semifinal of the season.

Follow Tennis Australia on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates of Aussies in action.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!