Ranking movers: Thompson, Saville, Walton lead rising Aussies

Men's singles

James Duckworth is verging on a top-100 return in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings, with the 32-year-old rising 11 places this week to world No.102.

Adam Walton improves eight spots to a new career-high of world No.111. It is the seventh time that the 25-year-old has peaked at a new career-high position in 2024.

Tristan Schoolkate is the biggest mover of the week. The 23-year-old makes his top-200 debut, rising 54 places to world No.187 after capturing his first ATP Challenger singles title in China.

> READ: Schoolkate among six Aussie title winners this week

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.11 0 Jordan Thompson No.35 -2 Alexei Popyrin No.42 +4 Chris O'Connell No.66 -1 Aleksandar Vukic No.70 -8 Rinky Hijikata No.79 0 Max Purcell No.84 -4 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.94 -1 James Duckworth No.102 +11 Adam Walton No.111 +8

Women's singles

Daria Saville continues to soar up the WTA Tour singles rankings, rising 12 places this week to world No.84.

The 30-year-old has improved 125 spots since the start of the season.

Maddison Inglis is the biggest mover this week, with the 26-year-old jumping up 79 spots to world No.226 after winning the biggest singles title of her career at an ITF event in Japan.

Maya Joint is also making major moves. The 18-year-old skyrockets 61 places to world No.208 after advancing to the biggest final of her career at an ITF event in America.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.84 +12 Arina Rodionova No.108 -4 Storm Hunter No.124 -4 Astra Sharma No.130 -4 Taylah Preston No.139 0 Olivia Gadecki No.168 -5 Kimberly Birrell No.182 -8 Talia Gibson No.191 -3 Destanee Aiava No.195 0 Priscilla Hon No.199 -7

Men's doubles

Jordan Thompson soars to a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 30-year-old rises 22 places to world No.36 after winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Spain. Thompson's previous career-high was world No.57, which he achieved last month.

> READ: Thompson creates history with ATP Masters 1000 victory in Madrid

Matt Ebden's reign as world No.1 comes to an end, with Spaniard Marcel Granollers and Argentine Horacio Zeballos replacing him as the new co-ranked No.1s.

There is better news for Tristan Schoolkate, who enters the Australian top 10 at a career-high world No.139. This follows a title-winning run at ATP Challenger level alongside compatriot Blake Ellis in China.

The 25-year-old Ellis is on the move as well, rising 15 spots to a career-high world No.165.

Patrick Harper also sits at a new career-high this week, jumping up 64 places to world No.273.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.3 -2 Max Purcell No.33 -2 Jordan Thompson No.36 +22 John Peers No.41 -4 Rinky Hijikata No.54 0 John-Patrick Smith No.61 0 Matthew Romios No.120 +2 Andrew Harris No.123 -8 Tristan Schoolkate No.139 +10 Adam Walton No.144 -1

Women's doubles

Kimberly Birrell is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 26-year-old jumps up 61 spots to world No.181 after winning the biggest title of her career at an ITF event in Japan.

Other players making significant rises include Maddison Inglis (up 26 places to world No.198), Elysia Bolton (up 36 spots to world No.237) and Arina Rodionova (improving 78 places to world No.269).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.3 0 Ellen Perez No.7 0 Olivia Gadecki No.80 -7 Daria Saville No.107 0 Destanee Aiava No.146 +5 Talia Gibson No.175 +5 Kimberly Birrell No.181 +61 Maddison Inglis No.198 +26 Astra Sharma No.200 -8 Alana Parnaby No.227 -2

> READ: Train with James Duckworth - "Always have a goal"

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!