Aussie weekly wrap: Inglis claims biggest singles title of her career

Maddison Inglis enjoyed a historic run at an ITF tournament in Japan this week.

The 26-year-old claimed the biggest singles title of her career and in the process, became the first Australian woman in almost 10 years to be crowned champion at ITF 100 level.

Jelena Dokic and Jarmila Wolfe (nee Gajdosova) are the only other Australian women to win a singles title at ITF 100 level, with Wolfe the last to do so in August 2014.

World No.305 Inglis secured her stunning victory in Tokyo with a hard-fought 6-4 3-6 6-2 victory against local hope Ena Shibahara in the final, a player she lost to in straight-sets earlier this month.

The Perth talent also defeated two higher-ranked compatriots, Arina Rodionova and Kimberly Birrell, on her way to clinching her eighth career ITF singles title and her second of this season.

Inglis, who is now projected to rise almost 80 ranking places, was among eight Australians to feature in finals across professional events this week.

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Daria Saville: The resurgent 30-year-old scored her first main-draw win at a WTA 1000 clay-court tournament since 2018, to reach the second round in Madrid.

Max Purcell: The 26-year-old recorded his career-best win on clay, beating world No.51 Marcos Giron, at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid.

James Duckworth: The 32-year-old was a singles finalist at an ATP Challenger tournament in Shenzhen (China). The in-form Duckworth has now won seven of his past 10 matches, helping him reach a first final since November 2023.

Tristan Schoolkate: The 23-year-old advanced to his fifth ATP Challenger singles quarterfinal of the season, reaching the final eight at the tournament in Shenzhen.

Patrick Harper: The 24-year-old recorded a runners-up finish in doubles at an ATP Challenger tournament in Concepcion (Chile) alongside Brit David Stevenson. This was Harper's second final appearance in as many weeks and matched his career-best result at this level.

Kimberly Birrell: The 25-year-old clinched the doubles title alongside Korean Sujeong Jang at an ITF 100 tournament in Tokyo. This is the biggest doubles title of Birrell's career and her first in more than eight years. She also recorded her best singles result of the season, advancing to the quarterfinals.

Arina Rodionova: The 34-year-old was a doubles finalist at the ITF 100 tournament in Tokyo with Serbian Aleksandra Krunic. This was Rodionova's first doubles final at this level or higher in February 2020.

Maya Joint: The 18-year-old was a singles semifinalist at an ITF 75 tournament in Charlottesville (USA). Joint eliminated two seeded opponents to reach this stage.

Elysia Bolton: The 24-year-old advanced to the doubles semifinals at an ITF 50 tournament in Lopota (Georgia) alongside American Catherine Harrison. The in-form Bolton has won eight of her past nine doubles matches at ITF level.

Alexandra Osborne: The 29-year-old teamed with China's Feng Shuo to reach the doubles semifinals at an ITF 50 tournament in Wuning (China). This was Osborne's third ITF doubles semifinal appearance this month.

Kaylah McPhee: The 26-year-old was a doubles finalist at an ITF 35 tournament in Hammamet (Tunisia) alongside Ksenia Zaytseva. This was McPhee's second runner-up finish in as many weeks.

Blake Mott: The 28-year-old made the singles semifinals at an ITF 25 tournament in Nottingham (Great Britain). This was Mott's deepest run at ITF level since October 2023.

Anderson Parker: The 26-year-old was a singles finalist and doubles semifinalist (with compatriot Ben Weekes) at an ITF wheelchair tennis tournament in Penang (Malaysia). The in-form Anderson has now advanced to the singles final in five of his past six events.

Jin Woodman: The 14-year-old defeated two top-20 opponents to advance to the quad singles final at an ITF wheelchair tennis tournament in Antalya (Turkey). Woodman also won the junior singles title at the event.

Hugh Winter: The 17-year-old won the biggest doubles title of his junior career, triumphing at an ITF J300 tournament in Kuching (Malaysia) alongside Korean Jangjun Kim.

Hayden Jones: The 17-year-old was a boys' singles semifinalist at the ITF J300 tournament in Kuching. This improved Jones' season record in singles at junior level to 19 wins from his 22 matches.

