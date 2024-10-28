Pro Tour: Hijikata and Inglis complete Aussie double in Playford

Rinky Hijikata and Maddison Inglis have emerged victorious at the City of Playford Tennis International over the weekend, claiming the respective singles titles.

Entering as the No.1 seed, Hijikata defeated Japan's Yuta Shimizu in the final 6-4 7-6(4) in just over two hours. His first title of the season, the 23-year-old joins James Duckworth as the only players to win multiple Playford trophies.

"It was a tough final," Hijikata said. "I'm just glad to get through it and happy to be back at Playford. I actually won my first Challenger title here two years ago, so I love coming back, seems to be a great place for me.

"Thank you to everyone who put the tournament on, it was a great crowd out here today."

West Australian Inglis reigned supreme in the women's singles, prevailing against fifth seed Himeno Sakatsume in a final lasting nearly three hours. Inglis expected a challenge, given their history, and the contest did not disappoint.

"That was such a tough match, we always have such tough matches," she admitted following her 7-6(7) 5-7 6-1 win. "I had to play some of my best tennis to beat [Sakatsume], she's playing unbelievable, so I was lucky to bring some of my best tennis today, I think in a very long time, so I'm super happy with that."

Her first title since April, Inglis has been agonisingly close since returning from the US Open. Reaching the semifinals in her past four tournaments, the world No.158 has succumbed to the form of Talia Gibson. However, Inglis avenged that loss in Playford, snapping Gibson's 17-match winning streak in the semifinal.

The Australian Pro Tour continues in Sydney this week, where Inglis and Gibson headline the women's field along with another Playford semifinalist in Taylah Preston.

Sporting a new career-high ranking of world No.126, Gibson will be the No.1 seed for a fifth consecutive tournament.

On the men's side, Hijikata will aim to build on his Playford form, as the top seed at the Perpetual NSW Open. He will be joined in the draw by Thanasi Kokkinakis, who will compete at his first event since the Laver Cup.

Fresh off his ITF Junior Finals campaign, 18-year-old Hayden Jones has gained a wildcard into the event. It will be his first Challenger event since competing in Burnie in February.